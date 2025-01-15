Long-awaited Spider-Man suit finally confirmed for Marvel Rivals

An upcoming Marvel Rivals store update will finally bring Insomniac’s Spider-Man suit to the popular hero shooter.

Marvel Rivals players already have a good selection of skins to choose from when maining the web-slinger. The Bag-Man outfit quickly became a fan-favorite at launch, the Scarlet Spider and Iron Spider (MCU) looks get plenty of love, too.

However, players have long held out hope that Sony and NetEase would team up to unleash a suit design modeled after the Marvel’s Spider-Man titles from Insomniac.

Article continues after ad

And, thankfully, the companies have answered the call, with Spider-Man 2’s Advanced Suit 2.0 set to arrive in a few short weeks.

How to get Spider-Man Advanced Suit 2.0 in Marvel Rivals

In a post on PlayStation’s Twitter/X account, Sony confirmed that the Advanced 2.0 suit from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will finally hit the NetEase game on Thursday, January 30. This date coincides with the Spider-Man sequel’s release on PC.

Marvel Rivals players will be able to unlock the costume in the in-game store. At the time of writing, neither NetEase nor Sony have confirmed whether the suit will launch for free or for a premium price.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The white spider-adorned Advanced suit counts as but one of the numerous designs that Spider-Man fans hope to see in Marvel Rivals.

His iconic black suit sits atop countless wishlists of course, though there’s currently nothing to suggest that such an addition is in the works. Some fans have also pushed for a Miles Morales character, since his bioelectric abilities would signficantly shake up Spider-Man gameplay.

The new suit announcement comes just days after NetEase Games rolled out Marvel Rivals Season 1, which introduced two Fantastic Four members – Mr Fantastic and Invisible Woman – as playable heroes.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, The Thing and Human Torch will debut at an unspecified point later in the season, developers have said.