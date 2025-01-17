Marvel Rivals skins are making players go feral and the devs intended it

Marvel Rivals fans are going gaga over the game’s character models. It looks like the same can be said of its developers, as evidenced by some specific and purposeful changes to character models for certain skins.

Several of Rivals’ characters have cosmetics that can only be described as fanservice, something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by players.

While games will often try to make characters look more appealing for the sake of selling skins, Marvel Rivals has gone the extra mile by changing character models and even the actual bone structure of certain heroes.

The devs definitely know what they’re doing.

Marvel Rivals skins change proportions of many characters

The Marvel Rivals community has gone a bit feral over character reveals since launch, and that isn’t set to change any time soon with the steady pace in which cosmetics are rolling out.

Though some of these cases involve startlingly movie-accurate skins and animations, others center around the heroes from a purely visual standpoint.

A significant number of the skins in Marvel Rivals have had their proportions changed and re-sculpted by hand, giving characters drastically different proportions from their base model.

As you can see, there are some key differences when you compare them side-by-side. It may not be obvious in the game if you’re just looking at the skin on its own, but it’s hard to miss when seeing them next to each other. Invisible Woman’s is especially noticeable, with the shape of her legs and hips being completely different in the skin compared to her base model.

When dataminers originally got their hands on the game files, they showed off how detailed the models were, explaining how easy they’d be to modify. Now we know why the devs went through the trouble of making their character models so easy to alter.

But, in all fairness to the developers, it’s not just women represented here.

Black Panther’s Season 0 Battle Pass skin adds a bit more muscle, while Groot’s clearly been hitting that Miracle Gro. Looking good, Groot!

And, while making characters more appealing in skins is par for the course, going out of your way to do so on skins like these is rare in comparison to other free to play games. Altering the actual character model requires a lot more effort than just applying a new outfit to the same character.

What’s more, all of these skins are in the purple Epic tier. They aren’t even the most expensive skins on offer, and yet they have heavily modified character models.

Marvel Rivals is projected to have made over $100 million dollars in its first month, and it’s not hard to see why these skins are an easy sell.