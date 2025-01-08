Marvel Rivals shows off Season 1 map Sanctum Sanctorum in new trailer

Marvel Rivals teased its spooky new Sanctum Sanctorum map in a trailer just two days before Season 1 drops. And it’s spooky.

The game already boasts eight maps across five regions in the Marvel Universe, each shaping the gameplay in distinct ways. We’re treated to the high-tech streets of Tokyo 2099 and the alien world of Klyntar, among others.

These maps offer unique settings with varying tactical opportunities. Whether you’re fighting in open spaces or using verticality to your advantage, there’s something for every playstyle. Destructible environments and lore-heavy backstories keep players engaged and immersed in Marvel’s vast universe.

Season 1 is set to launch on January 10, and Marvel Rivals isn’t holding back. In a one-minute trailer released just ahead of the drop, players got a glimpse of the Sanctum Sanctorum map.

Marvel Rivals reveals Season 1’s stunning and eerie map

The Sanctum Sanctorum map, a creepy mashup of Doctor Strange’s mansion and a Dracula-infested New York City street, has players excited.

Inside the mansion, you’ll navigate wooden corridors, fancy staircases, and long tables, and maybe say hi to Bats, Doctor Strange’s ghostly hound.

Outside, a New York street is bathed in a surreal pink glow, with a full that doesn’t just shine – it makes everything feel creepy and petrifying, with Season 1’s villain, Dracula, lurking nearby.

Player reactions have been ecstatic. One fan replied, “Your devs are on another level with the quality of this game,” while another added, “So excited for a new map! Sick of playing Birnin T’Challa.” Clearly, the hype – and thirst for new content – is real.

To make things even more exciting, Sue Storm (with her Malice skin) and Mr. Fantastic are set to join the fray when the season kicks off. With their unique abilities, they’re sure to make an impact as they tear through this spooky map. Season 1 can’t come soon enough.