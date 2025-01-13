Marvel Rivals Season One reveals best counter for Jeff the Land Shark

Jeff the Landshark’s reign of adorable terror might finally be over in Marvel Rivals. His infamous ultimate move has met its match.

For months, Jeff’s ult made him nearly unstoppable. He swallowed players whole, spit them off the map, and watched them plunge to their doom.

Countering Jeff required split-second timing and exceptional positioning. But most of the time, your hero simply wasn’t fast enough to get out of the area of effect. If Jeff locked onto you, your best hope was a teammate saving the day – or sheer luck.

But the tables have turned. Players have discovered a new way to punish Jeff for his antics, using Marvel Rivals’ latest addition: Sue Storm, aka Invisible Woman. Sue’s ability, Force Physics (E), lets her manipulate enemy positions like a pro. Now, when Jeff tries to spit her – or anyone – off the map, she can fight back and send him flying instead.

Sue Storm counters Jeff’s swallow without even needing to ult

A Marvel Rivals player showcased their prowess in a Reddit clip, which is now a how-to for everyone playing Invisible Woman.

Force Physics has a long range and offers two functions. A left-click pushes enemies away; a right-click pulls them closer. The push effect sends targets farther, while the pull slows them down. Both variations deal the same damage, but their versatility is what makes the skill shine.

With it, Sue can save allies, secure kills, or shove Jeff off the map the moment he tries his ult.

In fact, there two more ways Sue could’ve countered Jeff besides this one. One, she could’ve doubled jumped back to safety and then pushed him. Two, if there’s no other way, just pull Jeff off the map with her and have both teams lose a healer.

On Reddit, players are having the time of their lives. “Whenever a Jeff spits me out, there’s a good chance I can pull myself back and ruin his day,” one player said.

Another added, “Pushing people off the map with Invisible Woman is so much fun” Jeff, once an untouchable menace, now finds himself at the mercy of Sue Storm’s genius mechanics.

Sue isn’t the only one causing waves in Marvel Rivals. Ororo Munroe, aka Storm, has climbed the meta faster than anyone expected. Her sudden dominance has drawn criticism from streamer Ninja, who declared, “This isn’t a good sign.”