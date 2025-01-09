Marvel Rivals season one missed one obvious hero opportunity

There are currently 33 characters in Marvel Rivals, with an added (fantastic) four coming in the game’s first season, which focuses on Dracula and his vampire army. But how can you make Dracula the villain and ignore Marvel’s most legendary vampire hunter?

Sure, the Fantastic Four have taken over the first season of Marvel Rivals, but at its undead heart is Dracula, who serves as the primary villain. This time, the bloodthirsty (literally) Transylvanian nobleman is attempting to use the Darkhold to place an eternal night over New York City, commanding his vampire army to destroy anyone who stands in his way.

So who better to take on vampires in the Marvel universe? No, not Morbius. It’s undeniably the legendary half-vampire, half-human vampire hunter, Blade.

We need Blade

Now, given we have a season with vampires as its main focus, the fact that Blade hasn’t been introduced to Marvel Rivals is a sin.

Blade would be a perfect addition to the game, wielding his silver stakes, shotgun, and of course, his classic katana he carries on his back to take down any hero or enemy that stands in his way.

On top of this, he’d work fantastically as the hero who’s recruited the rest of the roster to help him take down Dracula and rid him of the Darkhold. Perhaps he gains a small buff this season, given the eternal night that plagues the city (great for his half-vampire side), making him both a powerful and completely understandable addition to any team?

Of course, Marvel Rivals isn’t fully about the lore. While it has a story, the primary aspect of the game is its battles, so fans aren’t usually diving in to see Jeff the Land Sharks’ latest adventures. Ultimately, it doesn’t have a fully-fledged story mode, so there’s not exactly a narrative requirement for Netease to add Blade. Still, given the current season, it just makes so much sense for him to make an appearance.

Netease could be one step ahead

Now, it’s no surprise to hear that the devs have already thought about his arrival.

Players are convinced Blade will be coming soon, citing a leaked portion of the upcoming lore that explains how “Dracula subdues the two greatest threats to his Empire of Eternal Night—Blade and Ratatoskr.”

We already know the game’s splitting the release of the Fantastic Four, with the Human Torch and The Thing debuting in the middle of the season, so there’s no reason Blade couldn’t be receiving the same treatment.

Perhaps the Fantastic Four dive in and begin to defeat Dracula, staging a rescue mission for both Blade and Ratatoskr? While Ratatoskr’s rescue is unsuccessful, they manage to save Blade so he can help defeat Dracula with his heightened powers. It’s not exactly a world away from the current Marvel Rivals plotline.

Considering the leaks, the general plot, and the notion that this is going to be the biggest season in the game, all evidence points to Blade coming to Marvel Rivals soon, and if not, they’ve missed the point (pun intended) of the vampiric season.

