Marvel Rivals‘ first major season is finally here, bringing tons of new features to the popular game – but can you play it early?

From its multiple betas and initial season 0, Marvel Rivals is no stranger to granting its community access or insights into the game before features drop. However, as of January 10, we’ll be fully into the game’s first season, with Rivals firmly cementing itself as a live service giant.

So, with rumblings of certain lucky players already testing out the Fantastic Four or battling it out against the upcoming villain, Dracula, early access is becoming a highly requested feature. But, does Marvel Rivals Season One have early access? Here’s all we know.

Does Marvel Rivals Season One have early access?

Unfortunately, Marvel Rivals Season One doesn’t have any early access for the general public, meaning all players will be able to access its new skins, characters, game modes, and more on January 10.

While this is certainly disappointing for dedicated players, it does mean most will start on equal footing, and players will all be trying out the new content at the same time.

Why do some players have early access?

NetEase Games

Some may have noticed that a few are already diving into the season, despite not having early access. This is because, just like Overwatch 2, streamers have been given early access to the content.

Essentially, Netease has granted select streamers to showcase the update to their viewers. So, while it’s not available to the general community, a few are already testing out the features before it is fully released.

Will future Marvel Rivals seasons have early access?

It’s tough to say. Early access isn’t an impossible feature for Marvel Rivals, given it’s available for certain streamers. However, it’s extremely unlikely that most players will see the feature for themselves.

Live service games can be tricky to grant early access. Players with the feature have to explore smaller lobbies, as they can’t play against the non-early access players with the new characters, and have access to upcoming buffs and nerfs.

Of course, it’s not impossible, as streamers already have access, but it’s undeniably unlikely that we’ll see more players gaining an early look into Marvel Rivals in the future.

Nevertheless, nothing’s impossible, so if anything changes, we’ll be sure to update this article. So, check back soon to see if you can get in early.

