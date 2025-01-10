Marvel Rivals Season 1 update forgot this major Wolverine buff

Marvel Rivals’ first season is filled with new characters and skins, but one of the biggest changes is the game’s buffs and nerfs – though it has forgotten one obvious buff to Wolverine.

Now, it’s worth starting by saying, that Marvel Rivals isn’t exactly true to most of the characters’ lore. Sure, the Invisible Woman can go invisible, the Hulk is tanky and strong, and Hawkeye is a cracking shot with a bow, but each character needs to be relatively balanced. You can’t exactly put a tiny shark against the God of Thunder? (Jeff would win.)

Article continues after ad

However, one character seems to bear the brunt of these lore issues the most, poor Wolverine. Despite having a buff to his health in season one, Marvel Rivals has completely forgotten about one key aspect of his character, which needs to be added soon – his regeneration.

But he already has regeneration?

Wolverine currently sits at B-tier on our Marvel Rivals tier list, thanks to his relatively decent attacks which were hindered by his health. However, while his health has improved, we also cited one major flaw, his far below-average passive ability.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

NetEase Games

Essentially, Wolverine does have regeneration, but it’s hardly living up to what we see in the comics. Regenerative Healing Factor is a passive ability that heals Wolverine for 150-300 Health for three seconds, removing all debuffs in the process. While that’s pretty good for a character with 350 health, its 90s cooldown is far from useful.

After all, it’s hardly fair to see a character that’s known for his ability to regenerate fast enough to never die having to wait a minute and a half to heal at worst below half his health.

Article continues after ad

So, while Wolverine does have a regenerating passive, it’s so slow to regenerate that the poor character might as well not have it equipped. Chances are he’ll be long gone before he has the chance to benefit from it twice.

Ultimately, Wolverine needs a massive buff to his passive. The cooldown needs to be reduced to under a minute, or he needs to have the ability to regenerate his health fast enough to counteract normal small attacks. Ideally, Wolverine should possess small regenerative powers that constantly increase. Ideally, something that increases his health by maybe, 10 per second, making a full recovery around 35 seconds.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Would that not make him too OP?

If crafted carefully, there’s no reason why a buff to Wolverine’s passive would make him overpowered. As long as Marvel Rivals kept the regeneration to a slow improvement rather than a quick burst there’s no reason the enemy wouldn’t be able to take him down, provided there wasn’t a Strategist nearby.

NetEase Games

As explained by the Marvel Rivals community, who have been echoing these thoughts and frustration: “Wolverine is honestly the character that least matches his lore in the game. They made bro into the honeybadger”

Article continues after ad

As it currently stands, Wolverine is far from the strongest character in Marvel Rivals, and his current buffs are unlikely to propel him to S-tier. So, for this unkillable self-healing superhero who can take down some of the most deadly villains to finally live up to the lore he comes from, he needs a major buff to his regeneration.