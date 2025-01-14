Marvel Rivals players furious as Season 1 made 2 Duelists completely OP

Two Marvel Rivals Duelists received buffs that have players convinced they’re now way too overpowered, despite them needing some buffs before the Season 1 patch.

The patch notes for Marvel Rivals Season 1 detailed multiple balance changes for every class in the game. As such, many players went into the seasonal update well aware of the buffs and nerfs developers planned to apply.

Moon Knight in particular received buffs that enhanced his Ultimate by increasing the number of talons generated and boosting each one’s explosion radius.

Storm represents another heavily buffed Duelist, thanks to adjustments that improved her damage output and beefed up the bonus health attached to her Ultimate. Still, players were not prepared for how OP both characters would suddenly become.

Marvel Rivals Season 1 buff makes Storm and Moon Knight OP

Both Moon Knight and Storm have received their fair share of heat from the community since Season 1 went live. Streamers like Ninja quickly labeled Storm “busted” because of how fast her Ultimate can now eliminate enemies.

Gameplay videos of her in action also demonstrate how easy it is to rack up KOs, as shown in the following clip:

Similarly, Marvel Rivals players are annoyed by how OP Moon Knight feels. The character’s Ultimate ability can now wipe out players instantaneously, with many joking that the vigilante doesn’t even finish saying his taunt before the ability takes its toll.

“You are dead at the half of the voiceline,” one person noted in a Reddit thread.

The increase to the number of projectiles in his Ultimate is the core issue for many, since “it means the whole ult plays out way faster and leaves you with little time to get out.”

Another user blames the problem on the fact that “Moon Knight just pisses out damage so his ult is almost always up.” And it doesn’t help that activating the super ability requires fewer Ultimate charge points than others.

Marvel Rivals will receive another massive Season 1 patch in the near future to add Human Torch and The Thing, so there’s a chance these Duelists will change midway through the Season.