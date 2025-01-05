Marvel Rivals Season 1 patch set to nerf the two most OP heroes

Marvel Rivals leaks have revealed the schedule for what we can expect from the major Season 1 patch and when it may go live. Alongside a ton of info about the way new heroes will be revealed and other details about the patch, two nerfs in particular are the big headline of the update.

When it comes to hero strength, Marvel Rivals has been all over the place in its early days. People are still trying to figure out where everyone belongs on the tier list, and that’s a good thing. However, there have been a few big standouts. Two, to be exact.

At the point that you hit Diamond ranks, these two heroes genuinely get permabanned. Good luck getting your hands on them.

Hela and Hawkeye have both been locked in for nerfs in the Season 1 patch. Though, they’re not the only heroes getting adjusted. Here’s what we know so far.

Marvel Rivals Season 1 patch hits Hawkeye and Hela

There are a lot of strong heroes in Marvel Rivals, but Hawkeye and Hela really do stand head and shoulders above the rest as DPS heroes who completely change the way you play the game.

NetEase Games Hela’s a top-tier in Marvel Rivals and is often banned in Competitive games

At a high level, they outtrade pretty much any pick in a ranged duel. Hawkeye’s big damage bonus one-shots squishies and shreds through tanks faster than they can heal, and Hela doesn’t sacrifice much damage in exchange for being an incredibly safe hero.

Though we don’t know the specifics, we do know they’ll receive nerfs thanks to Marvel Rivals leaks. Some other heroes will get buffed as well. Here’s a full list of characters we can expect changes for:

Buffed Heroes Captain America Cloak and Dagger Storm Venom Wolverine

Nerfed Heroes Hawkeye Hela



There’s a lot to discuss in the buffs here considering that Wolverine’s power level has been drastically increased since people have learned how to play him. Plus, Cloak and Dagger is already an S-tier pick.

Additionally, this set of leaks revealed that we can anticipate a full reveal for at least some of the Fantastic Four on January 8. It still isn’t clear if the super team will drop all at once or if their release will be staggered.