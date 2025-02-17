Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 update: Release date, new heroes, map, more

Season 1.5 is the next major update coming to Marvel Rivals, bringing two new heroes, a fresh map, and much more to the popular hero shooter.

Marvel Rivals Season 1 was absolutely huge, as not only did bring Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman, but it also came with plenty of hero-balancing changes to keep the meta fresh. Now, NetEase are gearing up to release the mid-season patch, which rounds out the Fantastic Four and brings a new map.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 update, including when it arrives.

The second half of Marvel Rivals Season 1 gets underway on Friday, February 21, 2025. But don’t worry, there’s no new Battle Pass this time around as the current BP runs until the start of Season 2 in April, so you still have plenty of time to claim all the rewards.

NetEase

After Reed Richards and Sue Storm arrived at the start of Season 1, the mid-season update delivers the rest of the Fantastic Four as the Human Torch and The Thing join the action. Johnny Storm is set to be a new Duelist, while Ben Grimm is the first new Vanguard since launch.

We don’t have any official gameplay just yet, but leaks have given us a glimpse at how their abilities will look:

Human Torch

Ability Effect Plasma Body Enter a state of accelerated ascent. Pyro-Prison Connect flame fields to form a fire wall that deals burning damage to enemies. Flaming Meteor Dive towards the ground and stun nearby enemies. Blazing Blast Launch a fireball to create a flame field at the targeted area. Supernova (Ultimate) Unleash shockwaves to deal damage to enemies within range. During skill activation, the flame field will transform into a fire tornado. Omega Fire (Team-up) Storm can consume one of Human Torch’s fire tornadoes into her ultimate to ignite her hurricane. Likewise, Human Torch can turn Storm’s hurricane into a firey hurricane with his ultimate, which will then enlarge and intensify any of his fire tornadoes caught in its path.

The Thing

Ability What it does Furious Charge Continuously charge forward, lifting up enemies in your path, leaving behind a seismic zone that prohibits displacement. Battlefield Support Jump towards teammates and add damage reduction to them and yourself. Slam Moment (Ultimate) Uses tremendous force to knock all enemies in front of you into the air. Solid as a Rock (Passive) Immune to knockback and other displacement effects. Team-Up Ability Wolverine can interact with Hulk or The Thing. Once confirmed by both sides, Hulk or The Thing can raise Wolverine. Press the button to throw him toward the crosshair.

Of course, these are just based on leaks for now, so take them with a pinch of salt until they’re officially announced.

New map

On top of the new heroes, there’s also a new map coming in the update — Central Park. The iconic New York landmark was spotted briefly in the Season 1 trailer and it’s been confirmed that it will be the third and final map of the season.

Little is known about how the new battleground will play, but it’s sure to add some extra variety after weeks of fighting over the same handful of locations.

Hero buffs and nerfs leaked

NetEase Games

As expected, Season 1.5 will also bring a host of balancing changes to the existing lineup of heroes. While these are yet to be announced, ‘X0XLEAK’ revealed many of them early, including buffs to Hawkeye and Venom and nerfs to Moon Knight.

For a full breakdown, check out our page of every buff and nerf leaked so far.

We’ll be sure to update this page with everything else included in Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 as soon as we know more. In the meantime, take a look at our tier list of the best characters.