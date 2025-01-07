Marvel Rivals Season 1 Eternal Night Falls Battle Pass: Rewards, price, more

With Marvel Rivals Season 1 comes the game’s first full Battle Pass and we’ve got the early rundown on what to expect, from price details to an early look at rewards, and more.

Just a month removed from its highly-anticipated release, Marvel Rivals is now gearing up for its first full-fledged season. Right out the gate, fans were treated to Season 0 to get the ball rolling, though it was a notably reduced offering.

Now, Season 1 is just around the corner and fans are in store for a great deal of content as announced by devs. Be it new skins or new heroes entirely, there’s plenty to be excited about, and of course, it also means the debut of the first full-fledged Battle Pass.

While it’s still early days yet, here’s an initial rundown on when the Battle Pass goes live along with what’s included.

The Season 1 Battle Pass will be available right as Season 1 goes live on Friday, January 10, 2025.

An exact release time hasn’t yet been announced, but we’ll be sure to update you here as further details emerge. Of course, it’s worth remembering there’s no huge rush to jump in right away.

Marvel Rivals has received a ton of praise for its approach to the Battle Pass system, as the game does away with FOMO tactics. So long as you buy into the Season 1 Battle Pass, you’ll be able to progress through it at any point in time, even years down the line.

Marvel Rivals Season 1 Battle Pass price

The Season 1 Battle Pass is priced at 990 Lattice (roughly $10 USD). This will unlock the Luxury reward track, providing access to every single reward on offer.

Devs have also confirmed that you’ll get a return of 600 Lattice along with 600 Units if you complete the Battle Pass, helping you earn the next one in Season 2 and so forth.

New skins & rewards

Given Season 0 was just an appetizer, the Season 1 Battle Pass is set to contain “double the content.” For starters, devs have confirmed there will be 10 brand-new costumes across a litany of fan-favorite characters, all based around the Eternal Night Falls theme.

While we don’t yet know what all of these skins will be, our very first look at the Season 1 Battle Pass teased new skins for Loki, Wolverine, and Scarlet Witch.

NetEase Games Our first look at the Season 1 Battle Pass in Marvel Rivals.

As always, there are sure to be plenty of additional cosmetic items alongside the hero skins, ranging from icons to highlight intros.

Be sure to check back soon as we’ll have the full list of cosmetics here as soon as Season 1 goes live.