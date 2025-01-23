Leaks have revealed that Rogue is set to join the Marvel Rivals roster and her abilities could make her one of the most unique characters in the entire game.

There are more than 30 characters in Marvel Rivals, all with their own powerful abilities and playstyles. But with so many options to choose from already, the new heroes need to do something special to feel different and stand out.

One of the many leaked X-Men that are coming to Marvel Rivals is Rogue, and she’s coming with a creative kit that’s unlike any other character. Here’s everything we know about her abilities.

Do we know when Rogue is coming to Marvel Rival?

No, we don’t currently know when Rogue is coming to Marvel Rivals. Leaks have revealed that she’s in development, but there has been no official announcement just yet.

We already know the schedule of characters for the rest of Season 1, with The Thing and Human Torch coming in the mid-season update, so Season 2 is the earliest opportunity. That being said, plenty of other characters have also leaked, such as Blade and Ultron, so it’s likely that Rogue could be further down the line.

NetEase Games

Role

Rogue will be a Strategist when she comes to Marvel Rivals, according to a leak from ‘X0XLEAK,’ which makes sense when you consider her powers. In the comics, Anna Marie is able to absorb and use the powers of another person by simply touching them, allowing her to alter her abilities for different situations.

This lends itself perfectly to the Strategist class, as she will be able to fill any role that the team needs at any point during a match.

Abilities

The same leaker also found files that described a handful of Rogue’s abilities, which revealed the following kit:

Ability to draw

Ability Acquisition-Skill One

Ability Acquisition-Skill Two

Ability Acquisition-Skill Three

As expected, this all but confirms that her playstyle will be geared around stealing the powers of other characters, since three out of the four are ‘acquisition’ slots. It isn’t clear whether or not she will have to make contact with enemies to steal their powers or it can be done from a distance, as well as whether she can use her teammates’ skills to her advantage.

Her first ability also allows her to ‘draw,’ but without more details, it’s tough to know exactly what this means or how it will all look in practice.

It’s worth remembering that this is all based on leaks so far and nothing has been confirmed by NetEase themselves. We’ll be sure to update this page with a full breakdown of Rogue’s kit and how to play as her as soon as we know more.

In the meantime, make sure you take a look at everything we know about both Gambit and Jubilee, who were also revealed in the same leak.