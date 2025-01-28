Marvel Rivals reveals two incredible new skins and everyone is saying the same thing

Marvel Rivals is constantly revealing new skins for players to use on their favorite characters, but one new set has fans already preparing to spend for an unexpected reason.

Boasting the Blood Soldier skin for the Winter Soldier, and the Blood Kariudo skin for Psylocke, Netease’s new designs instantly grappled the community, with many loving the vampiric designs and waiting for the release.

However, eager players have discovered just how similar their looks are to the likes of Devil May Cry and Street Fighter, with the community already falling in love.

New Marvel Rivals skins leave Devil May Cry fans obsessed

After Bucky and Psylocke’s new skins were revealed, we got a glimpse at a silvery-haired Winter Soldier, kitted out with a long red and black coat and a golden arm.

Many instantly took to social media to joke that “Bucky is giving dude from Devil May Cry vibes… niiice.” The character they’re referring to is Nero, who sports the same colored hair, a mechanical arm, and a similar coat.

The only feature that differs is his weapon, which players are already calling for: “If Nero Bucky doesn’t have a double-barrel revolver, we’ve been denied something precious”

Other players echoed their thoughts, with one even joking about how similar Psylocke’s design is to another game: “Street Fighter and Devil May Cry collabs look so good btw”

It’s hard to deny how familiar both characters look to Street Fight or Devil May Cry, and it’s bound to bring even more players to purchase or get hold of the skins when they release. After all, given all the currently released and revealed skins, it’s clear Marvel Rivals hasn’t missed yet, with players getting more hyped every time new designs come around.

Both the Winter Soldier and Psylocke skins will be available in Marvel Rivals on January 31, at 2 PM UTC. Find out how to get them, their price, and more in our guide.