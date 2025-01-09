Marvel Rivals reveals second Season 1 map drawing Overwatch comparisons

Marvel Rivals is keeping the hype alive for Eternal Night Falls, its first season launching January 10. A day before the big debut, the game revealed its second map, Midtown, with a detailed one-minute trailer.

The game, prepping for its Season 1 launch, has been steadily dropping daily reveals. Players have already seen teases for characters like the Fantastic Four, especially Sue Storm and Mr. Fantastic.

Now, with Midtown’s unveiling, Marvel Rivals continues building momentum for what looks like an action-packed season. While fans were intrigued by the haunting new setting, some couldn’t help but notice the map’s familiar name.

Marvel isn’t the first to claim Midtown for a map. If you’ve been around the block (or the payload), you’ll know that Overwatch got there first – back in April 2022, to be exact.

Marvel Rivals borrows Midtown map from Overwatch and gives it a dark twist





Overwatch’s version of Midtown featured a bustling, yellow taxi-filled slice of New York City. Overwatch’s Midtown divided players with its hybrid gameplay, high-ground sniper spots, and flanking routes for DPS heroes. It was a fan favorite, but defending on the map often proved tricky.

Marvel Rivals’ Midtown takes a darker, moodier approach. Set in Dracula’s lair, it transforms familiar landmarks like the Baxter Building and Grand Central Terminal into eerie, desolate ruins.

A glowing pink moon casts an unsettling light over the streets, with bats flitting through the shadows. The Avengers building looms in the distance, empty and foreboding – a haunting twist on the cityscape.

You can check out the full trailer showing off Marvel Rivals’ Midtown map here:

Marvel Rivals is riding high on its recent success. Since its December 2024 release, it’s been dubbed the “Overwatch killer,” thanks to its PvP brawler mechanics, deep Marvel lore, and ambitious updates.

The daily reveals for Eternal Night Falls are fueling excitement, keeping players hooked as the January 10 launch approaches.

With a new villain, fresh maps, and iconic characters, Marvel Rivals seems ready to dominate Season 1.