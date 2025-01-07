Marvel Rivals reveals Season 1 skins and players are all saying the same thing

Marvel Rivals has finally revealed more details on its first major season, but despite the buffs and nerfs or the upcoming characters, it’s the skins that have fans hyped.

Thanks to a Dev Vision video showcasing more details for the game’s Season 1 update, players got to learn more about the upcoming battle pass, and most importantly, three of the 10 skins coming with the update.

Loki, Wolverine, and Scarlet Witch will all be repping vampiric (or vampiric hunter) styles for their outfits, and the playerbase has gone wild for one in particular — Wolverine.

Marvel Rivals fans are obsessed with Wolverine’s new skin

Since the skins were released, fans have been going mad on social media, sharing the designs and their love for all three: “UGH I’m so excited, and this is only three of the skins.”

However, one seems to have shone brighter than the red or green glow of Scarlet Witch and Loki. Boasting designs reminiscent of Van Helsing or Bloodborne, Wolverine appears to be extremely well revered, with fans already preparing to grab it as soon as they can.

“Vampire Hunter Wolverine? Omg” commented one fan, with others commenting on his similarity to Father Gascoigne, the second boss from Bloodborne: “Ooh I’m bout to feed so hard on Bloodborne Wolverine.”

Others began joking about Wolverine’s design, explaining how “Tanks left sh**ting their pants as a vampire alcoholic lunges at them for the 12th time a game.”

Dexerto / Netease / Universal

Interestingly, while he certainly looks similar to Father Gascoigne, others showcased the similarities between the Marvel Rivals design and Hugh Jackman’s Van Helsing movie, in which he plays a vampire hunter.

“Van Helsing Wolverine, nice” shared one player, with another echoing their thoughts, adding that “Van Helsing is peak, brother.”

As many know, Wolverine is best portrayed by Hugh Jackman, making this skin design a nice nod to his other successful films. Who knows, maybe we’ll see a circus-style Wolverine like The Greatest Showman, or a French Revolution outfit like Les Miserables?

Ultimately, while there are still seven skins to be revealed and plenty of hype for all their designs, it’s clear most players will start seeing the Van Helsing Wolverine in their matches, especially considering all the buffs he’s getting.