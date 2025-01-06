Marvel Rivals reveals new Dracula villain in Season 1 trailer

Marvel Rivals fans, Dracula’s on the way, and he’s not playing nice. Marvel Rivals just dropped the trailer for Season 1: Eternal Night, teasing a vampiric apocalypse that pits Marvel’s heroes against the lord of the undead.

Season 1 of Marvel Rivals, titled Eternal Night, kicks off January 10, 2025, at 1 a.m. PST, immediately after the current Season 0: Doom’s Rise concludes.

Season 0 brought Doctor Doom’s schemes to life, but Season 1 promises bigger stakes. Seasons last around three months, and this first full chapter is set to deliver an expanded roster, new maps, and plenty of surprises.

On X, Marvel Rivals dropped the official trailer for Season 1 of Marvel Rivals, which shows off the fantastic four in action against the evil forces of a new villain: Dracula.

An unlikely villain takes over the New York City map in Marvel Rivals

The trailer also revealed the plot: Dracula teams up with Doctor Doom to plunge New York into eternal darkness. Doctor Strange is stuck in the Entangled Astral Plane, and scattered Darkhold pages have unleashed chaos.

Players must navigate a shadowy, New York City-themed map while battling vampiric minions. Luckily, the Fantastic Four are here to help. Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing join an already robust roster of Marvel heroes to save the day.

Fans are hyped. One comment sums up the mood: “VAMPIRES LETS GOOOOOOO – THIS IS THE SH*T I LIKE TO SEE.” Another says, “Is that DRACULA?! This means we could get the GOAT Morbius soon… A couple more billion dollars incoming!”

Even skeptics are impressed with the speed of content drops: “Four new heroes in one month? Unreal.”

With Eternal Night’s promising start and a steady, passionate player base, Marvel Rivals is proving it’s more than just another superhero game. If the buzz holds up, Dracula’s villainous debut could mark a defining moment for the franchise.