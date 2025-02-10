Marvel Rivals community blasts “devastating” rank reset changes

Marvel Rivals will soon undergo rank reset changes and the community hasn’t responded well to what they mean for competitive play.

Up until now, ranks in Marvel Rivals were reset at the start of each season by shaving off seven tiers per player. As such, if a user ended a season at Grandmaster I, they’d start the next at Platinum II.

This system provided everyone with somewhat of a clean slate, but players felt the strain following the first rank reset. Some thought the drop too steep, as they were suddenly matched up against people in competitive who played at a greater skill level.

Soon the level reduction will become even more drastic, with developers announcing that ranks will be adjusted at the start and in the middle of seasons going forward.

Marvel Rivals players not happy about mid-season rank reset

In detailing the game’s “seasonal rank adjustment,” Marvel Rivals developers revealed that, from now on, ranks will drop by six divisions at the start of each season and then by another four tiers at the halfway mark.

The next reset, then, will occur on Friday, February 21 when the back half of Season 1 kicks off. A statement on the game’s blog noted the team “will tune this as necessary.”

Players are already labeling the change as “truly devastating news.” One frustrated user on Reddit argued that two resets in one season won’t be feasible for people with jobs and other responsibilities.

Marvel Games

“I can promise you NOBODY wants to have their rank reset halfway through every season. People have JOBS. I don’t have the time to re-rank up every few weeks,” the original poster wrote.

Many in the comments agreed with OP that a six-tier drop is more than enough to keep things balanced. One user in the replies chimed in with, “I get trying to keep people playing and grinding but going too far like this can just totally kill everyone’s motivation to climb.”

A different person said they already haven’t had time to play as much as they’d like in Season 1, so learning they’ll soon lose rank again “kills the vibe” for them.

“This really might make people stop playing,” commented someone else, adding that the previous reset felt “brutal enough.”

Since NetEase has already stated it will tune adjustments as necessary, it’s anyone’s guess as to how the team will respond to the backlash.