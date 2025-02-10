Marvel Rivals quietly halves time to unlock this exclusive skin

Marvel Rivals players are fuming as the ranked reward they thought they had all season to earn is about to get wiped soon. The devs just cut their time in half – without much of a heads-up.

Marvel Rivals launched with the promise of ranked-exclusive skins. Players expected to have all of Season 1 to earn them. But NetEase decided to move the goalposts mid-game.

Community Manager Miller Ross dropped the bombshell. Players have until only the first half of Season 1 to earn the coveted ranked reward.

The first half of Season 1, as announced on February 10, is February 21. If you don’t hit Gold III by then, tough luck.

Rank up fast – this Sue Storm skin is about to go invisible

The decision was quietly confirmed on a Dev Talk in which devs announced new heroes, The Human Torch and The Thing. Eleven days later, the skin disappears – maybe for good.

On X, Miller Ross gave players a PSA: “Heads up! Per today’s Dev Talk, competitive ranks are now being cemented every half-season, meaning Blood Shield (and the Crest of Honor!) will be distributed to everyone who hit Gold III or higher during Season 1 Part 1 before 3 AM EST on February 21st.”

The official Dev Talk explained that ranks reset at the halfway mark. Gold-ranked players get a skin, Grandmasters and above get special crests, and everyone drops four divisions when the second half starts.

Players groaned, cursed, and sarcastically pleaded in response to the change. “Yea this is garbage,” one player grumbled, “it’s already frustrating playing ranked with the terrible EOMM matchmaking, and now you’re making it even more frustrating by resetting after having to bend over backward to carry my carefully selected randoms crafted in a lab to make me lose elo.”

Another joked, “How much do I have to bribe you to get the devs to extend the first half a little longer?”

And, in the simplest, bluntest criticism of all, someone flatly declared, “This is a massive f*cking L for this game.”

Will the Blood Shield skin return to Marvel Rivals?

Miller Ross said it’s unlikely this exclusive skin will come back at a later time.

“Never say never, but I’m personally not holding my breath for the ranked reward recolors to become available again in the future,” he posted.

Will there be an exclusive Gold III skin for the second half of S1?

Miller confirmed a new skin will drop for the second half of season 1.

It’s likely this one will be either for The Thing or the Human Torch, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Marvel Rivals is still finding its footing, and NetEase is clearly figuring things out as they go. But it seems some of those changes blindside the player base and cut promised timeframes short.