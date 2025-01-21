Marvel Rivals queue times are so fast they’re becoming a problem

The incredibly fast queue times in Marvel Rivals have led to griefing and general frustration, which players think could be fixed with a Ready Up feature.

Though queue times were notoriously slow for some players at launch, especially on console, Marvel Rivals users now only have to wait seconds to load into a match.

This can be a relief under certain circumstances, but many players have found the instant queues grievous since sometimes a game will start before they’re actually ready to go.

It doesn’t help that trolls and griefers have started taking advantage of the quick queues, either. As such, players have suggested a solution that they think may help.

Marvel Rivals want ready checks to address fast queue times

In the Marvel Rivals subreddit, one player spoke of an experience involving a troll who kept killing off their own teammates, then, because they were the party leader, took advantage of the insta-queue to immediately start a new game after losing the first.

Players who didn’t want to be penalized for quitting the match were forced to stick around until the troll finally exited the game.

The original poster noted that repeat griefing like this could be fixed if NetEase added a Ready Up feature that gave players time to back out before matches begin.

Marvel Games

The Marvel Rivals community has responded well to the sentiment, with the post receiving more than 6,800 upvotes.

Several people joined the chorus to say that they, too, feel the queue times need some sort of buffer.

One user said the quick queue times often get in the way of bathroom and snack breaks. “Queue times are so short they really do need a ‘Ready’ button. I’ve told people I was going to the bathroom and they still queued comp like bro come on.”

Another person added, “They need to add a simple ‘ready’ check for the lobby.”

Ready checks have been a standard in multiplayer games for years, so it shouldn’t be a difficult addition for Marvel Rivals.