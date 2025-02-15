Marvel Rivals devs respond to rumors PvE mode is in development

Following rumors about the team’s supposed plans, a Marvel Rivals developer has addressed whether or not NetEase is working on a PvE mode.

In January 2025, two Marvel Rivals leakers claimed NetEase had at some point started work on a PvE experience for the hero shooter.

According to RivalsLeaks, the leaker known as RivalsInfo even “found a tag suggesting PvE might still be in development.”

NetEase itself never corroborated the claims, leaving players to speculate about what such a mode could entail for the game. However, it looks like the community won’t have its curiosities sated anytime soon.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Rivals producer addresses PvE mode rumors

The rumors that circulated earlier in the year prompted IGN to ask about the supposed PvE offering when interviewing Marvel Rivals producer Weicong Wu.

During a sit-down at the 2025 DICE Summit, the developer told the publication that no such mode is currently in the works.

“For now we don’t have any kind of a PvE plan, but our development team is continuously experimenting with new gameplay modes. So if we found that a new specific game mode is entertaining enough, fun enough, we would of course bring it to our audience,” Wu replied.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Marvel Games

Since Wu’s comment is so far removed from the initial rumors, it’s possible Marvel Rivals developers did at one point have a PvE mode on the docket, though the producer didn’t confirm as much.

PvE content sits high on the wish lists of many players, especially after the PvE-related disappointment surrounding Overwatch 2.

Still, the crew at NetEase Games has experimented with other game modes since launch. The Clash of Dancing Lions LTM, for example, invited players to take part in a Rocket League-like mode during the Spring Festival event.

Article continues after ad

Before that, the Winter Celebration introduced a Splatoon-inspired experience called Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival.