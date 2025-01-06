Marvel Rivals devs might be working on PvE according to leaks

NetEase Games may be hard at work on a PvE mode for Marvel Rivals, according to details shared by leakers.

Marvel Rivals launched with three game modes in tow, namely Convergence, Convoy, and Domination. While each one switches up the action in interesting ways, players are eager to see how else NetEase might expand on the gameplay possibilities.

A leak that made the rounds late in 2024 claimed the developer had already started testing the waters, specifically with a Capture the Flag mode called Infinity Crisis.

NetEase remains mum on future plans in this regard, but another leak has possibly outed what else the team may have in store.

A Marvel Rivals PvE mode might be in development

Reputable leaker RivalsLeaks claims they heard from a source “some time ago” about their experience with a PvE offering in the hero shooter.

On January 6, another leaker who goes by RivalsInfo “found a tag suggesting PvE might still be in development.”

Regardless of these details, it’s presently unclear if NetEase has shelved the game mode or plans on introducing it in a future update for Marvel Rivals.

As always, it’s worth taking the leaked information with a grain of salt since developers have yet to confirm or deny the claims.

A PvE mode would make for a compelling addition to Marvel Rivals, though, with players teaming up to battle AI-controlled enemies instead of each other.

The Marvel IP has no shortage of factions that both heroes and villains could face off against. For example, since Doctor Doom already appears as an antagonist, his robot army of Doom Bots would prove a formidable threat.

In addition to new game modes, Marvel Rivals players are also patiently awaiting the start of Season 1. The seasonal update goes live on Friday, January 10, bringing with it the Fantastic Four and Dracula.