Marvel Rivals Punisher trick makes sure he never runs out of ammo

The shotgun used by the Punisher in Marvel Rivals has a long reload time, but one trick will guarantee he never runs out of ammo.

As a Duelist, The Punisher’s role in Marvel Rivals centers around dealing damage, which he does by wielding two primary weapons – a shotgun and an assault rifle.

The shotgun counts as the most satisfying of the two in many scenarios, given that it deals more damage at close range. Unfortuantely, the weapon can only hold a maximum of eight shells; worse still, reloading takes several seconds that could mean the difference between life or death in tense firefights.

One player has discovered a trick that sidesteps the lengthy reload animation, and it’s something every Punisher main should try committing to memory.

Marvel Rivals shotgun trick saves precious seconds for Punisher mains

Tiktoker ttvnsgow posted a video featuring a handful of “hidden” Punisher-related gameplay tips.

One tip notes that manually reloading the character’s shotgun when one bullet or more is left in the chamber will let players “load each individual shell,” thereby avoiding the dreadfully long reload animation.

In addition, reloading the gun this way allows players to animation cancel whenever they want, so Punisher can quickly get back to firing at opponents.

What’s more, Punisher’s weapons passively reload when you don’t have them equipped. If you’re doing this trick with the shotgun and keeping it out for an extended time, his assault rifle will also stay topped up. As a result, you’ll never have to stop shooting if you’re swapping guns.

This trick should especially come in handy now that Marvel Rivals Season 1 is live with a patch that increased the damage capabilities of both of Punisher’s weapons.

Notably, the tips video from ttvnsgow also calls attention to the fact that Punisher’s turret Ultimate can negate even the strongest Ultimates in the game.

For instance, when a Jeff the Landshark user activates their ult, a Punisher player with good timing can cancel it out by activating the turret. Instead of gobbling up the Punisher, Jeff will pop up and take tons of damage in an instant.