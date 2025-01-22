Marvel Rivals players want this chaotic ultimate in Thanos’ kit

With Season 1 well underway, Marvel Rivals players can’t help but look ahead toward what’s coming next, and now they’re debating the possibility of Thanos coming to the game, and a particularly disruptive ult that he could have too.

The Mad Titan wasn’t among the list of leaked future characters, but that hasn’t stopped players from discussing what sending him into Marvel Rivals equipped with the Infinity Gauntlet could mean for matches.

With the right balancing, it could either be absolute mayhem or a ton of fun.

Thanos’ snap would be a game-changer

Marvel Comics A snap of the Infinity Gauntlet in Marvel Rivals could win or lose a match

Mirroring the comics and the Infinity War MCU movie, NetEase could make the snap of Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet have just as high stakes in Marvel Rivals by adapting it as the ultimate move, as mentioned by a creative player on Reddit: “If Thanos was added to the game, his ult should be snapping his fingers, Killing half the players in the match regardless of team.”

Upvoted over 5000 times at the time of writing, many members of the Marvel Rivals community agree that this would be an exciting way to instantly turn the tide of a match.

If the chaotic odds rule in a Thanos player’s favor, multiple opponents being killed with the snap would immediately open the opportunity to cancel enemy ults, wreck team positioning, and capture objectives for the win. On the other hand, the snap would have 50-50 odds of ruining a match for your time as well, making the decision the use the ult feel like a turn at Russian Roulette.

The possibility of a winning reversal would discourage losing players from abandoning matches mid-game too, helping put a stop to one of the biggest issues in the competitive meta of Marvel Rivals and hero shooters in general.

Constraints would need to be put in place

As exciting as Thanos’ anarchic snap would be, the ult would need some caveats to stop the move from being easily exploited, as was also pointed out by other players.

Under the original posting player’s logic, another shared that “in practice what will happen is the Thanos will wait for most of his team to be wiped out and while his entire team is respawning, he snaps, effectively guaranteeing at least 3 enemy kills.”

Marvel Enterprises A Thanos main could be a true Mad Titan without the proper limiters

Some of the limitations put forward by the additional players that followed were interesting, such as having the snap temporarily exile players instead of killing them, still majorly shifting the momentum of a match by the time they return.

Alternatively, Thanos’ snap could be limited by implementing a longer charge time to make it cancellable, have its charge be exclusively tied to earning all six Infinity Stones required (one for each kill), or simply having it set to an AoE range in lieu of the whole map.

Out of those, setting the snap to a limited range would be the most feasible way to make it a deadly move for Thanos while keeping it from being overpowered. After all, Jeff the Land Shark’s ultimate is set to 20 meters, but mains still find a way to strategically kill most of a whole team by swallowing them all and jumping off a ledge.

Overall, while the unpredictability of an Infinity Gauntlet snap being Thanos’ ult would be too unpredictable to be competitive, the havoc it could unleash in casual matches would make for a fantastic time for players who just want to have fun.

NetEase will be busy adding other characters like Blade for now, but the game’s high player count shows that it’s so popular, putting one of Marvel’s biggest villains into Rivals feels inevitable.