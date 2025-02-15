Marvel Rivals players urge four classic character duos to get team-up abilities

Players have urged NetEase Games to add more team-up abilities for heroes in Marvel Rivals, with one fan’s four lore-driven character pairings proving popular.

Team-up abilities are special buffs or unique abilities that can only be accessed by heroes playing alongside other specific heroes. For example, Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman can combine to boost Reed Richards’ damage resistance by converting incoming damage to health.

With team-up abilities usually relating to the association of the characters in Marvel’s comic books or movies, fans have speculated that more team-ups would both fit the lore and provide gameplay benefits.

One Reddit user posted to the Marvel Rivals subreddit, compiling a wish list of their most-wanted hero duos to get their own unique combinations. All these pairings are outlined below:

Captain America and Winter Soldier

Black Panther and Storm

Magik and Doctor Strange

Punisher and Wolverine

Marvel Rivals fans rally for iconic character team-up abilities

Several players praised the suggestions, which garnered over 16K likes in just one day. These surrounded their strong connections being deeply rooted in Marvel lore, “Omg this would be an amazing call back to the MCU,” one said.

Captain America and Bucky proved the most popular. “1st one, 1000% agree with,” one said, as various others chimed in, “It’s criminal Cap and Bucky don’t have one.”

Another added: “As someone whose favorite superhero since childhood is Captain America, I cannot express how bummed I was that Cap and Buck don’t have a team-up bonus or ability.”

Other users shared enthusiasm about the idea of team-ups involving larger amounts of heroes, allowing for full comic book teams to take part in a single ability. Currently, several team-ups include three heroes but none include four or more.

NetEase Various characters from the Avengers feature in Marvel Rivals.

“Call me crazy, but I think big team team-ups would go hard. Avengers for example can get something, X-Men could get something, tech characters, anyone using Wakandan technology, etc,” one suggested.

Players postulated that the inclusion of the full Fantastic Four line-up may introduce larger team-ups to the game, with The Thing and The Human Torch joining the game shortly.

“The team-up with Reed and Sue mentions that Sue is buffing the entire team, not just Reed. So it’ll probably be complete when Thing and Johnny get released.”

Others called from a more devious team-up featuring the Sinister Six, a team made up of Spider-Man’s rouge gallery. “Sinister Six team-up eventually. Helps that would be a fairly easy 2-2-2 comp so it would actually come up,” a player stated.

Meanwhile, another mentioned, “Still waiting for ‘Get Help’ with Thor and Loki…” The community has long been calling for the characters to have their own unique team-up, separate from the ‘Ragnarok Rebirth’ passive ability that allows Hela to resurrect her brothers upon getting the death blow on an enemy.

The more heroes join Marvel Rivals, the more possible combinations there are to get excited for. Marvel Rivals’ developers will have to balance the enthusiasm of the fans for more team-ups with gameplay-related concerns.

