Marvel Rivals players torn over Captain America’s look in new skin

Marvel Rivals has just revealed a new Captain America skin but it’s already getting mixed reactions from the community due to his face.

There are many solid reasons why Marvel Rivals has been at the top of the charts, even since the game’s early days. While many players have found the gameplay to feel like a breath of fresh air, free rewards and appealing cosmetics have also played their part.

Whether that’s the Blood Kariudo Psylocke skin, Malice Invisible Woman, or simply unmasked Iron Fist, fans have been singing their praises to the devs’ dedication to making the in-game skins look visually pleasing and detailed.

However, things are slightly different with Captain America’s latest skin based on his costume in Infinity War, as this has divided players.

Marvel Rivals’ new Captain America skin leaves players divided

The Infinity War Captain America skin has him wearing a simpler outfit, multiple utility belts, and a generally darker color palette than his default skin. One difference that’s noticeable right away is his face, which sports a bearded look.

Many players in a Reddit thread have said this skin looks “goated” and “perfect,” but it has also drawn some negative sentiments, mainly due to how his face looks overall.

One user mentioned that this is often the case with MCU skins, suggesting that devs have a “weird problem” with their faces, likely due to the lack of the actors’ likeliness.

Others have also pointed out that his face in this skin also looks very similar to Doctor Strange‘s, while a different user couldn’t even help but crack a joke by saying, “He looks like Punisher’s disappointed dad.”

However, many have also argued that there’s a good reason for this. One user explained Marvel Rivals would “tank pretty quick”, and it’s “not worth the legal repercussions” for the devs even if they could get the skin to look like its actual MCU version.

Meanwhile, another user who claimed to have compared them side by side mentioned it’s just the addition of facial hair that makes him look quite different.

They explained: “Facial features are exactly the same and people aren’t used to seeing his eyebrows in this game.”