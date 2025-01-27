Marvel Rivals players stunned as Invisible Woman can directly counter ultimates

Invisible Woman is far more effective in Marvel Rivals than you might think, as it turns out, a Passive Ability of hers can directly counter ultimates.

While the Marvel Rivals launch roster was already stacked with 33 iconic heroes and villains, devs have shown no signs of slowing down, with Season 1 introducing the entirety of The Fantastic Four.

Thus far, two of the four characters are already playable, with both Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman debuting alongside the Season 1 launch on January 10, 2025. Naturally, as brand-new characters, players are still coming to grips with their full kits, and new discoveries are constantly shaking things up.

Even if you’re a diehard Invisible Woman main, one such new discovery is sure to have you second-guessing all the time you spent grinding the character. It turns out, just her Covert Advance Passive Ability alone is enough to directly counter a number of enemy ultimates.

Invisible Woman can go invisible to negate enemy ultimates

Although the main benefit of turning invisible in Sue Storm’s case is her self-healing potential, there’s far more to the Passive Ability than first meets the eye.

While Invisible Woman can still be seen by opposing players, some abilities, including ultimates, outright can’t damage her while she’s in her invisible state. Take Psylocke as a prime example.

As one player shared on Reddit, Psylocke’s Dance of the Butterfly ultimate is utterly useless when trying to take down an Invisible Woman on the other team. Sue Storm can just stand there and absorb it all, not taking a single point of damage as the four-second ultimate animation plays out.

So why exactly is this the case? Well, any ability that relies on some degree of auto-targeting, just like Psylocke’s ultimate, is unable to automatically target the ‘invisible’ character. Thus, damage doesn’t translate as it’s impossible to lock on.

This means the trick is also effective against the likes of Star-Lord and even Squirrel Girl, as both of their ultimates track down targets automatically, without any manual input.

The “very handy” revelation came as a huge shock to many players in the community, as some thought they might have just been getting “lucky” as Invisible Woman all this time. “I was never sure,” one player chimed in.

Meanwhile, others who weren’t previously aware found this out “the hard way,” by burning a crucial ultimate in-game and having it prove ineffective against the newest Strategist on the roster. Either way, this discovery is certainly helpful to help players plan out their invisibility cooldown.