Marvel Rivals players slam “garbage” Valentine’s Day event after missing out on skins

The special Marvel Rivals Valentine’s Day event gave players a chance to earn free skins for Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman, but players have called the way it works complete “madness.”

As you’d expect, Marvel Rivals features plenty of skins for its huge roster of characters. Most of these, including MCU-inspired costumes, can be bought from the in-game store, but there are also some that you can earn for free.

One of the best sources for free skins is events and the Fantastic Love Valentine’s Day event includes the 60th Wedding Anniversary Bundle for Mister Fantastic and Invisible Women. Players are loving the skins themselves, but many aren’t happy with the random way they’re handed out.

Marvel Rivals players call Valentine’s Day event “worst idea” ever

Rather than simply rewarding everybody or releasing challenges, the Fantastic Love event gives away rewards to players who find a match with streamers. Eligible streamers were only live on specific days and times too, meaning that many have already missed out on the free skins.

This led to plenty of angry posts from fans, who claimed that Fantastic Love is more like “gambling” than an actual event.

“They could have just done a lottery. People enter for a chance to win 1 of x amount of skins,” said one player on Reddit, before another replied: “This is literally what this event is. A lottery. You’re just entering for a chance to win every time you hit the queue button.”

But that wasn’t the only complaint, as the event also had a major impact on matches. Players desperately trying to find a streamer lobby in time would leave or deliberately lose a match so they could quickly search for another.

Fans in a separate Reddit thread called it the “worst idea” they could have come up with, as it essentially ruined Quick Play for the duration of the event.

“Yeah the whole thing is garbage,” said one player. “I tried playing last night on QP, because I was trying to practice Magik and am not comfortable playing her in comp yet, and every game was people throwing because they were trying to stream snipe to get skins. Completely dumb event.”

Unfortunately, if you’re reading this, then you’ve already missed out on getting the 60th Wedding Anniversary for Reed and Sue. But don’t worry, because you can still earn the free Invisible Woman Blood Shield skin.