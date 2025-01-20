Marvel Rivals players sick of teammates not knowing how ultimates work

Marvel Rivals players are frustrated with teammates that don’t utilize certain ultimates even though they can benefit from them to win the fight.

As with any other competitive shooter, Marvel Rivals features a roster filled with a plethora of heroes from different roles, each with a unique set of abilities.

Of course, while the addition of new Fantastic Four characters in Season 1 has made things more interesting, the game isn’t without its flaws. Cheaters, smurfs, or even one tricks that refuse to switch are just the type of players anyone is bound to meet in the game.

Though if there’s one thing the community is really fed up about in a Reddit thread, that’d be teammates who have no clue about how ultimates work, specifically the ones that give more utility within a certain affected area.

Some players are avoiding allies’ ults like the plague

Cloak and Dagger is one prominent example of this. While the two have separate abilities, they share one ultimate, which allows them to dash and leave a path on the ground that can heal allies and damage enemies.

NetEase Games Cloak and Dagger is one of the best supports in Season 1.

It sounds excellent on paper – but in reality, somehow, some players tend to stay away from it. “As someone that plays Cloak and Dagger I’ve lost count how many times I’ve ulted a path to the objective and past it for some momentum… only to see my whole team back up and die to the flank.”

A different user added, “I love it when my team dies AFTER I use C&D ult to cover the entire objective in 220 HP/sec (or more).” And to make matters worse, they claimed to have a replay of diamond DPS players avoiding the ult like the plague — one of them even complaining about heals afterward.

A similar thing also applies to Invisible Woman’s ult. As one user said, despite the ult making everyone “practically invincible,” somehow everybody gets away from it, even if it’s directly on top of the point.

Meanwhile, a different player said, ” I love it when I’m with the crew and it feels like the time to push, so I scream we are undefeatable, but I’m the only one that moves forward,” referring to Mantis’ ultimate, which heals allies within range, in addition to giving them Movement Boost.

Regarding this issue, some have already suggested that specific missions should be created to raise players’ awareness.