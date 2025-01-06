Marvel Rivals players should be careful using ‘invisibility’ in key situation

Marvel Rivals players have revealed abilities and ultimates others should avoid using during Overtime to secure the objective.

If there’s anything that would make anyone feel pressured in Marvel Rivals, that would be seeing the overtime bar pop up. This is basically it – you hear all sorts of people screaming their ults on the point, and maybe you have yours as well, ready to unleash it on unsuspecting enemies before the match concludes.

Unfortunately, no matter how prepared you are, sometimes things don’t always go your way. Your teammates might have forgotten to stay on the point; worse, they could be using particular abilities, preventing them from securing the objective.

In Overwatch 2 terms, this would often be called a “C9.” As some players have pointed out in a Reddit thread, you’ll have to be really careful using certain abilities and ultimates in the game during overtime.

Marvel Rivals doesn’t allow you to stall the point with these

Overwatch players know all too well that stalling is just one of the most popular methods to win. Doing the same thing isn’t exactly a walk in the park in Marvel Rivals, however.

NetEase Games Be sure not to swim on the point when you’re contesting alone as Jeff during Overtime.

Psylocke, for example, can’t stall during Overtime while she’s invisible and uses her ult. Similarly, the same thing also applies to Magik when she uses her portal and Loki while he’s in stealth.

And while Jeff the Land Shark has no doubt evoked nightmares, players have pointed out that swimming on the point doesn’t count as well. One user joked: “When I see the sole Jeff dive during overtime, I just start emoting. Gg, Lil buddy!”

Other than Jeff, Cloak and Dagger is another Strategist with the ability that can accidentally get players off the point. Cloak’s “transparent move” may allow you to escape sticky situations, but do that during overtime, and you’ll risk yourself and your teammates losing the match.

Others in the comments have also mentioned “de-Hulking,” Venom’s knock-up, Namor’s shield rise, and flying to the list. All in all, it’s clear that players have to actually plant their feet on the ground normally to be really safe.