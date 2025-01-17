Marvel Rivals players share best way to use Hulk & Wolverine team-up

Hulk and Wolverine’s team-up ability in Marvel Rivals is challenging to utilize correctly but can be devastating when accomplished.

Hero shooters usually follow the same general format, but team-up abilities set Marvel Rivals apart from other titles. Team-up abilities allow heroes to combine their skills for buffs or passive abilities. There are over 16 in Marvel Rivals, some more unique than others.

For example, Jeff the Land Shark and Rocket Racoon can ride on Groot’s shoulders and use the giant tank as a shield while dishing out damage and healing allies. Team-up abilities incentivize players to work with their teammates and choose a team composition based on these power-ups.

Article continues after ad

That’s precisely why the developers have no plans to add a role queue: they don’t want team-up abilities hindered by restrictions. And in the case of Wolverine and Hulk, it’s a tactic worth trying if you haven’t already.

Article continues after ad

How to use Hulk and Wolverine team-up in Marvel Rivals

NetEase Games

The Fastball Special team-up allows Hulk to lift Wolverine and hurl him forward. A Hulk main went to Reddit for answers on the best use of the ability.

After a slight base health increase in Season 1, Wolverine has become one of the best heroes. The duelist thrives when using Fearl Leap to snatch and isolate a Vanguard (tank) for easy eliminations.

Article continues after ad

With that in mind, one player devised a clever strategy for Hulk to make the most of The Fastball Special.

“What if I jump over their tank and throw you at the ground right behind them, give us both a shield as you kidnap the tank into our team, and I jump back with you,” one commenter suggested.

Instead of focusing on Vanguards, a second user had a different idea for the best use.

“I had a hulk earlier today that kept throwing me at the enemy storm in a comp match,” a second player added. “He was dead on the money every time. It was great.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Iron Man and Storm are annoying to deal with, so that could also be an innovative way to take advantage of The Fastball Special.

For more on Marvel Rivals, check out everything we know about Season 1’s triple support meta.