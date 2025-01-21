Marvel Rivals players obsessed with “amazing” new free skin

Marvel Rivals, like many other competitive multiplayer games, gives players the ability to change the look of their chosen hero with a series of skins. Now, a skin that’s set to arrive in the near future has the community filled with anticipation.

Players who want to skip the middleman and change their look are able to head into the game store and buy skins with real-world money. These range from $15-$25 and serve as a major way for NetEase to monetize the game moving forward.

It’s also possible to earn several skins via Marvel Rivals’ Battle Pass, which only costs $5 and serves as a much more affordable way of securing those precious cosmetics. It’s also possible to get skins for free during promotions and events, like the Captain America skin for those who buy Brave New World tickets.

Now, a new event is giving players another chance to earn a free skin, and the community is delighted with what’s on offer.

Star-Lord gets a new look

Star-Lord is the beloved leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy and his iconic look is one of the more immediately recognizable in Marvel’s roster. The arrival of The Spring Festival into the game on January 23 will see that overhauled with a new, and entirely free, skin.

The new Dancing Lion outfit is designed to replicate what players will use in a new game mode known as the Clash of Dancing Lions. This is a new football-style mode that basically looks like Rocket League with superheroes.

Fan reaction to the news on Twitter/X was predictable positive, with one saying, “Ok I wasn’t too sure about the star lord skin, but it’s free!? That’s cool.”

Another added, “The Star-Lord skin is the only one I care about out of this batch so the fact that it’s free is a GODSEND.”

A third summed the feeling up concisely, saying, “That Star-Lord skin is amazing.”

This limited-time event will be the second that Marvel Rivals players can jump into, after Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival, which only ended last month.

The rapid pace of content updates and events will no doubt be encouraging to the player base, with the game’s population continuing to grow rapidly. With Overwatch’s Season 15 set to drop in February, it’ll be interesting to see if that levels the playing field.