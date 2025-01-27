Marvel Rivals community shocked players keep falling for game’s “oldest trick”

Marvel Rivals players are still falling for the game’s “oldest” Doctor Strange trick and the community can’t believe it’s still happening.

Players have found many uses for Strange’s portal mechanic in Marvel Rivals. One “genius” strategy involves positioning the portal just right to blind opponents with the sun. Meanwhile, another technique throws enemies off the map for easy KOs.

As users continue to explore new ways of making Doctor Strange even more effective in combat, many still rely on old tricks.

And it’s working in their favor, too, with whole teams walking right into the most obvious of traps.

“Oldest” Doctor Strange trick in Marvel Rivals still fools players

In a post on the Marvel Rivals subreddit, one user shared a clip of their team being wiped out by “the oldest trick in the game.” Before the match started, the opposing squad’s Doctor Strange managed to place a portal right over their enemy’s spawn door.

The door opens and, sure enough, a portal is blocking the exit plain as day. However, the original poster seems to be the only person in the group to notice.

Everyone else rushes headfirst into the portal trip, thus helping their foes land five easy kills in the match’s first few seconds.

Someone in the comments remarked that this Doctor Strange portal tactic is indeed the oldest in Marvel Rivals. “The first clip I ever saw of this game was of a strange spawn team wipe about a year ago.”

Another person shared the OP’s pain writing, “when this happens you know it’s gonna be a long gaming sesh lol.”

Meanwhile, a third user questioned how it’s even possible for someone not to see portal right in front of them. “Sometimes I feel like this has to be done on purpose. You can clearly see through the portal. How can you not tell it’s gonna kill you?”

Several people remarked that they sometimes jump into portals for the fun of it, but it’s unclear if OP’s entire squad gave their rivals an easy team wipe for the same reason.