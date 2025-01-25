Marvel Rivals players have “never wanted a character more” after viral concept

Being able to easily play Marvel Rivals on the go would be a gamechanger.

Marvel Rivals launched on December 6 and already has a huge roster of 33 playable characters. Naturally, the roster is set to continue expanding, and there has been an abundance of leaked characters that have been leaked to be arriving at some point soon.

However, the community is still eagerly awaiting the arrival of fan-favorite characters, one of which has already received a ton of praise from the player base.

“Since Moon Knight and Cloak & Dagger, my hooded character quota was fulfilled, and then BAM this concept art which is insane by the way,” came one player’s post on the MarvelRivals subreddit. The accompanying image showcased Taskmaster in his classic knight appearance, reimagined with a distinctive Marvel Rivals style.

Taskmaster character concept becomes in demand

“Legit the only character on my wishlist. This guy. And damn that’s a cool look for him,” one Rivals player commented, as plenty more praised the idea, “That would be awesome, having another sword user like Magik would be so nice.”

Several fans expanded on the concept, providing their own suggestions about how best to implement the classic Marvel character.

“His kit should be a combination of other characters abilities,” a few comments echoed, while others thought, “You know I think he’d make a fun strategist,” or simply, “Make it a skin available to all characters.”

Others went more indepth about how Taskmaster would work as a new playable character in the roster.

“He could have a parry ability. If timed correctly he could fire back an ability that was used on him. Make him a high risk high reward character,” the top reply stated, to which another added, “Like Mr. Fantastic, but more damage and shorter timing.”

One responded, “I like the parry idea. I disagree with the firing back the ability unless it’s melee. He copies other people’s fighting style/physical aspects so I think emphasizing his whole kit towards that would be more true to the character. Counter through copy.

“Nah he should have a whole bunch of team-ups so if you have a Cap on your team maybe you get the throw or run and slam,” another suggested.

With Taskmaster not having appeared in any leaks so far, there’s been no indication of the iconic character being introduced to Marvel Rivals, nor any hint of what to expect if he ever debuts. On the other hand, on January 23, Rogue from X-Men was leaked and expected to be coming soon.