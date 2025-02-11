Marvel Rivals players furious with teammates ignoring overlooked ability

One Marvel Rivals deployable ability is constantly ignored by teammates in the game, frustrating many players.

There are tons of things to look out for if you want to win in Marvel Rivals. Yes, having good aim is important to some extent, but players will also need to be able to utilize Team-Ups, manage their ult economy, peel their Strategists, and so mcu more so they can secure the point.

Other than this, they also need to keep an eye out for deployable abilities from enemies that can put them at a disadvantage. Generally, these can easily be destroyed simply by shooting them.

While that sounds easy enough on paper, it appears that some are just overlooking them, causing problems for the team.

Marvel Rivals players are fed up with teammates ignoring Peni’s Spider Nest

Peni Parker’s Spider Nest is a huge part of the Vanguard’s kit, which allows her to deploy a Spider Nest that blows enemies up within an area with a swarm of explosive spiders. This is a great counter to melee and certain flank characters since it can discourage them from getting too close to the backline.

Good Peni players usually know how to hide it very well – but sometimes, this is just laid out in plain sight. The only problem is that, according to players in a Reddit thread, regardless of where it is, it’s often overlooked by teammates, often leading to unwanted situations.

Apparently, this phenomenon has happened so often that one user is convinced it’s ‘invisible.’ They explained, “This is only visible to other Peni players, just like Ironman is completely invisible to DPS players.”

“I always make sure, as a support, to take out the nests so my team can push forward. Unfortunately, I’m the only one who shoots the nests and gets blamed when my team ends up dying by it,” commented another.

Meanwhile, one user went as far as writing: “It’s crazy how I can Luna ult into site for the team, pinged that s*** till the game stops me and no one gave a s***.”

Others have also brought up that this situation is very similar to Moon Knight’s Ankh, which often gets ignored, resulting in a sweep. Overall, many players are begging for other people to raise their awareness in the game regarding destroying deployable abilities from enemies.