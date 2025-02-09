Marvel Rivals players frustrated by “insane” cost of skins

Marvel Rivals has been a smash hit that’s maintained its momentum since launch, but the price of newly introduced skins has players wishing things were a bit cheaper.

The cost of skins in free-to-play games has slowly but surely been driven up year-over-year, with publishers finding new ways to sell cosmetics at exorbitant prices.

And, while Marvel Rivals does have some ways to get skins for cheap (especially if you’re willing to grind through the Battle Pass), the cost of new skins has players feeling a conflicted.

Article continues after ad

People love the skins, but a number of them will put you out $20+ apiece, a price many players aren’t willing to pay.

Marvel Rivals players conflicted on great yet expensive skins

If there’s one thing in Marvel Rivals no one is complaining about, it’s the Battle Pass. Though the BP missions themselves have caused some slight frustration, the fact that Battle Passes never truly expire combined with the amount of skins you get for paying the equivalent of $10 USD for the pass is near unrivaled value in the free-to-play space.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That aside, player frustration comes from the actual shop. Getting your hands on just one of the game’s skins will put you out $20 if you haven’t grinded for in-game currency.

NetEase Games

Currency converts to each Lattice being worth about 1 cent depending on which bundle you buy, meaning a 2200 skin is worth around $22. So, if you wanted to get your hands on every skin on the page of the store displayed above, not even the most expensive $100 Lattice bundle would be enough.

Article continues after ad

Players are really feeling the cost of how much these skins cost, saving up to get skins for only their favorite heroes and staying away from the rest.

A reddit post titled, “I freaking love the new Luna Skin but holy moly, $22 for a skin is INSANE!” gained a ton of traction.

“I’m the type of guy who will drop $100s for lowered price skins – I have spent a shameful amount on Smite (nearly 200 skins Tier 3-5) but their cost were reasonable (except tier 5 skins which are ~$100). I had no problem having 6-10 skins for 1 god,” the poster explained, saying they’re willing to pay for skins at a lower price.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“But [buying] a $22 skin is just wayyyyyyyyyy too much, not even worth spending money. Lower the cost, and ppl will buy multiple skins of the same Hero – but this is just – OOF.”

And, though their sentiment of being unable to justify the price of $22 dollars for the Mirae 2099 Luna Snow skin was popular, not every player agreed.

“They charge what people pay. People pay these prices,” said one user.

“Overall, the game is very fairly monetized. The battle pass in particular is an extreme bargain. You pay $10 and get $6 back for the next battle pass + another $6 in currency for skins and 10 skins on top,” another player explained.

Article continues after ad

NetEase Games Blood Berserker Wolverine is one of many high quality skins in the Battle Pass

“In addition, new champions are not locked behind a pay wall. The other skins are a little more expensive. Too expensive? Yes, a little cheaper would be nice, but they have to earn money somewhere and that’s completely ok.”

Others compared the Marvel Rivals prices to skin bundles in Valorant that go for over $100 or the recent controversies around LoL’s $430 Ahri skin and the removal of free Hextech Chests.

Article continues after ad

Ultimately, while a contigent of players are sad they can’t afford some of the game’s best skins, it’s unlikely the prices go down any time soon as long as people are willing to buy them.