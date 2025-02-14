Marvel Rivals players frustrated as everyone instalocks the same hero in ranked

In ranked Marvel Rivals, one hero dominates every game, frustrating players who want variety.

Marvel Rivals boasts a diverse roster. But let’s be honest – some heroes are just better. One hero, in particular, has skyrocketed in popularity. Their 55.20% pick rate dwarfs the competition. Their ultimate is devastating and their utility essential in most matches.

At higher ranks, it’s common to see two or even three of them on the same team. That’s great – until you’re forced to swap and become useless. Once you hit Diamond, they’re often banned, too.

Article continues after ad

The hero in question is Cloak & Dagger, the support duo taking over ranked. Their healing and debuffs make them the ultimate team players. If they aren’t banned, they’re locked in within seconds.

NetEase

Maining Cloak and Dagger won’t always work in higher ranks

You likely won’t be able to play Cloak & Dagger in higher ranks, so learn how to play other supports before grinding competitive

Article continues after ad

When one hero dominates, balance crumbles. High-ranked players have a simple message: Learn more than one support, or suffer.

Article continues after ad

“Y’all think people should learn two or three characters in their role before grinding rank,” one player vented.

“Being a one-trick is a detriment to your teammates. Sometimes your main just isn’t viable.” Others agree.

“Same with healers—there’s only so many. In ranked, even fewer are viable unless you’re stacking with friends. Learn Raccoon, Luna, IW, or Loki alongside CD.”

The frustration isn’t just for supports. “Heck, I’d say learn a few heroes across all roles. Flex as needed,” one player advised.

Article continues after ad

Another added, “In an ideal world, people would have at least two heroes in their role and one in another. But that won’t happen.”

Marvel Rivals refuses to add a role or hero queue. Players are left to sort things out themselves. If three people want Cloak & Dagger, two have to give up or throw.

Article continues after ad

As Season 1 enters its second half, Marvel Rivals needs to address this. A new gold rank reward skin is on the way. Two new heroes are lined up.