Marvel Rivals players find major flaw in Psylocke’s ultimate

Marvel Rivals players are in an uproar over Psylocke‘s “Dance of the Butterfly.” Her ultimate, a devastating area-of-effect attack, has become the center of controversy. What should be a straightforward ability has sparked heated debates about fairness and mechanics.

Psylocke, known for her deadly flanking and burst damage, is a high-difficulty Duelist with a lethal kit. Her abilities include stealth, shuriken projectiles, and a dashing psi-blade attack.

But it’s her ultimate – a 10-meter pink psionic whirlwind – that’s got players raising their eyebrows. The move is supposed to punish enemies caught within its radius. However, something strange is happening when players try to counter it.

The problem surfaced on Reddit when a player posted a video of Rocket attempting to dash away as Psylocke’s ultimate began. Despite visibly leaving the attack radius, Rocket was still sliced to pieces. It turns out the server mechanics aren’t playing fair.

Psylocke really said, “Chō no mai o kurāe! even if you dash”

The game processes dashes in a way that leaves your hitbox at the dash’s starting point until the animation finishes. This quirk makes it impossible to escape certain ultimates, like Psylocke’s, even when you should be safely out of range.

Players were quick to chime in with their thoughts. “It’s not just Psylocke – this happens with Jeff’s ultimate, too,” one commented. “The server doesn’t recognize your dash movement until the animation is complete.”

Another player added, “Rocket’s dash isn’t really a dash – it’s a teleport. Until it ends, your hitbox doesn’t move.”

Others suggested strategies to deal with Psylocke’s ultimate. “Stack with your healers and survive through it,” one advised.

“Running out of the circle just gets more people killed.” Still, frustration lingers for those who expect clean mechanics from such a competitive game.

With new leaked heroes like Gambit and Jubilee on the horizon, players hope their abilities won’t suffer from similar flaws. For now, Psylocke’s ultimate will remain a hot topic – and the bane of many unsuspecting dashers.