Marvel Rivals players find lore-accurate counter for Punisher’s turret

Marvel Rivals players found a clever way to counter Punisher’s turret – Frank’s just sitting there, wasting his own ammo.

Marvel Rivals is all about hero interactions – some obvious, others a little sneakier. Sure, heroes can chat and form Team-Up abilities, which grant extra bonuses when paired together.

But even without Team-Up skills, savvy players have found their own powerful pairings, like opening a Doctor Strange portal to let Wanda safely unleash her ult and wipe out the enemy team.

Or having Jeff toss enemies into one of Strange’s portals, sending them straight into the void. Doctor Strange is involved in a lot of these, but not today.

This time, players have found a clever way to use Captain America’s shield to negate Punisher’s turret damage, leaving Frank to waste his own ammo.

Punisher’s turret defanged by Captain America’s shield

Punisher’s turret, the Culling Turret, is a force to be reckoned with. Once deployed, it dishes out rapid-fire damage at an alarming rate – 12 damage per round, 12.5 rounds per second, with a cooldown of 20 seconds, to be precise.

The turret’s powerful projectiles can shred through enemies quickly. However, players have found a game-changing solution: Captain America’s shield.

With his Living Legend ability, Cap can absorb up to 450 points of damage and reflect incoming projectiles. Stand in front of Punisher’s turret, and Cap blocks all the shots, forcing the turret to waste ammo and cooldown time while Punisher remains stuck in place.

A Reddit player praised the strategy, even pointing out its lore accuracy – Frank Castle, after all, is a huge Captain America fan. “Not against you.” he said in the comics, and apparently, that sentiment carries into Marvel Rivals.

With Season 1 looming and the Fantastic Four joining the roster, the game’s meta is about to get even more chaotic.

Fans already suspect that Cloak & Dagger mains will be scouting new team favorites, shifting the balance once again.