Marvel Rivals players finally flocking to Support role thanks to Season 1 update

Marvel Rivals’ new Season 1 update has players jumping ship to Support role so mains are instalocking the most popular hero in spite.

Marvel Rivals is continuing to grow, with the hero-shooter breaking its player count record thanks to the new Season 1 update. With plenty of new characters added, a fresh game mode and a ranked play reset, players are diving headfirst into the game’s new iteration.

One of the new characters added to the game is Invisible Woman. While she’s a fresh addition to the roster, the Fantastic Four character has already shaken things up in terms of players’ pick.

Season 1 has completely changed the community’s thoughts on playing Support, with many players flocking to the role in droves to try out her entire kit.

Marvel Rivals Support role more popular than ever thanks to Invisible Woman

A member of the Fantastic Four, Sue Storm, better known as Invisible Woman, is a brand new Support character as part of Marvel Rivals Season 1.

After thirsting over her before she was even released, it appears the hype for Invisible Woman was not a fake-out, with many jumping ship from Tank and Damage characters just to play as Invisible Woman.

Stealth is the main defining trait when it comes to differentiating Invisible Woman from other Support heroes. As well as having the ability to turn invisible, she has some handy forcefield abilities that help prop up her team and heal fellow characters on the battlefield.

For those who have been Support mains since day one, this newfound desire to play the role has them fuming and consequently, instalocking the character before others even have the chance to try her out.

Marvel Rivals Support mains instalock Invisible Woman out of spite

Across social media, Marvel Rivals support mains are slamming others for now diving into the role, banding together and professing that Invisible Woman’s introduction is “our moment” and to not “let anyone take it away from us.”

“I never instalock in this game because I assume other people are better, but after playing Sue, I do it every time,” admitted one Reddit user. What’s more, support mains are frustrated by Duelist players locking Invisible Woman but not even using the character to heal.

Others also noted how Marvel Rivals players who are swarming to Support are the same people who were abusing mains to constantly heal them during the early months of the game.

Another Redditor added, “The DPS players are just playing her to do damage, they don’t care much about helping the team. Meanwhile supports that play with them are probably sweating trying to keep them alive and risking their lives.”

This sentiment is shared across X (formerly Twitter) as well. One user posted, “Invisible Women is reserved for players who have been since day 1 only!”

While Invisible Woman is the most popular new character to join Marvel Rivals in Season 1, Mister Fantastic has also been added in.

Furthermore, there are plenty of new skins to get your hands on.