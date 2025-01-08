Marvel Rivals players don’t think this duelist is getting enough nerfs in Season 1

Marvel Rivals fans were expecting balance tweaks when Season 1 launched on January 10, and this is one of those rare cases in which they would’ve liked a stronger nerf for a particular duelist.

The new season, Eternal Night Falls, arrives with plenty to unpack. Four new playable characters, The Fantastic Four, will debut across two halves. Players can also explore Dracula’s gritty New York City and Doctor Strange’s mystic mansion.

It’s a promising start for the game’s first full-fledged season. To prepare, Marvel Rivals released the Season 1 patch notes revealing character adjustments, including some long-overdue nerfs.

Among them, one name stands out: Hela. The Goddess of Death has been a thorn in players’ sides for months, dominating as a duelist. Developers promised to bring her down a notch, but their changes feel underwhelming.

Marvel Rivals’ Hela is “barely harmed” by the Season 1 nerfs

Hela’s only getting two nerfs for Season 1: her seasonal bonus drops from 20% to 15%, and her base health dips from 275 to 250. These are tweaks, not transformations.

Her combat kit remains untouched, leaving her ability to wreak havoc intact. Fans were quick to call out the lackluster adjustments. “Barely a tickle nerf to Hela,” one player said. Another joked, “Hela is barely harmed” – an iconic line she says every time you heal her.

Hawkeye also sees nerfs, with reduced seasonal damage boosts and slower attack charge rates. While not game-breaking, the changes at least feel noticeable. You can read all about the nerfs and buffs here.

Despite mixed feelings about balance changes, excitement for new content remains high. The Fantastic Four are making their grand entrance, joining the fight against Dracula’s New York under a chilling eternal night.

With new maps, game modes, and quality-of-life updates, Season 1 offers plenty to keep players engaged. Hela may stay near-unstoppable, but Marvel Rivals’ fresh characters and settings just might steal the spotlight.