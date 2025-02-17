Marvel Rivals players desperate for OP character to be nerfed again

Many characters were handed nerfs in Marvel Rivals Season 1, but there’s one hero that players are desperate to see hit harder in a future update.

Like any online shooter, not all characters in Marvel Rivals are created equally. While every hero and villain has their own strengths and weaknesses, some stand above the rest and have become meta picks across both Quick Play and Competitive.

One of these characters is Hela, who, despite a nerf in Season 1, remains one of the best long-range options available. Now, with the mid-season update looming, players are demanding more nerfs to the Asgardian villain.

‘Ok_Tomatillo’ started the conversation on Reddit, posting that “Hela should die when her health reaches 0 in the sky,” referring her to Ultimate ability. Her Goddess of Death ult allows her to fly into the sky and unleash a flurry of attacks, but even if you managed to take down her all of health during the ability, she simply reappears with her original health bar intact.

“It’s funny how you get her low and she snaps back down with no transition animation,” said the OP. “Her ult should get a penalty like OW Pharah’s ult. Do lots of damage but you become stationary and accept a death wish.”

Hela’s Ultimate is comfortably one of the most powerful in the entire game, dealing huge damage with virtually no downsides. On top of all that, she can also enemies through walls while the ability is active, which players feel is an unnecessary bonus that makes her even more OP.

“She should not be seeing enemies through walls in her ult,” said one reply, while another added: “This. No reason she needs wallhacks. If she ults well she won’t need it.”

The other issue fans raised was how much Hela is protected during her ult, while other characters are easily countered despite being less powerful.

“Meanwhile, Wanda gets no shield, no CC protection, gives all enemies wall hack to find her, and a massive indicator while she channels for 7 business days,” posted another player.

The second half of Marvel Rivals Season 1 is due to arrive on February 21, so don’t be surprised to see another Hela nerf rolled out alongside new characters The Thing and Human Torch.