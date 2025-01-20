Marvel Rivals players demand rework for “terrible” Support ult

One particular Marvel Rivals Support character has been causing misery for players due to their “useless” ultimate ability.

Marvel Rivals Season 1 brought about plenty of change to the hero-shooter, with new characters, game modes, ranks and more added.

While Season 1 also implemented plenty of long-requested nerfs and buffs to particular heroes, there are still plenty of reworks that players are requesting developer NetEase to make.

One such overhaul is for Support hero Adam Warlock, his Karmic Revival ultimate ability slammed by players for being “f***ing horrible,” especially when compared to other Support characters.

Article continues after ad

Adam Warlock’s ult requires players to leave the battlefield and flee to a safe location to even have a chance for the ability to work or make any impact.

To make matters worse, Warlock’s ult only heals 100 HP, leaving those who are revived vulnerable from the get-go. Comparatively, when players return to the match via Rocket Racoon’s ultimate, they do so with 100% HP.

Article continues after ad

Adam Warlock’s ultimate slammed by players for being “horrible”

In a Reddit thread that has amassed over 7,000 upvotes and 1,500 comments, the Marvel Rivals community held nothing back when it came to demand changes to Warlock’s ultimate.

Article continues after ad

“You have to HOLD your charges of heal AND the link to ATTEMPT to heal the revived teammates and mitigate burst damage they’ll be taking,” explained the original poster of the Reddit thread.

The same Redditor added, “It’s f***ing terrible. His kit is great and fun, but my dude does not have an ult. That s*** is borderline useless.”

Even those who main Adam Warlock agreed that he’s a challenging and at times frustrating character to use, with another player commenting, “he’s the most difficult support to play correctly.”

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, Warlock’s lack of mobility when it comes to fleeing situations or being able to run away from a tricky situation is also a hindrance. “With him, if you’re caught, you’re dead,” added another Marvel Rivals player.

Article continues after ad

Suggestions for how to fix Warlock’s ultimate to make it a more useful ability include evolving the move to a “soul bond” inspired ability that then automatically revives the whole team.

An alternative option mentioned was that everyone in the circle is granted an extra life and spawns next to him when they do go down.