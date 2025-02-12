Marvel Rivals players demand new hero despite being too “heartbreaking” to kill

Jeff the Land Shark may have met his cuteness match if this beloved dog character is added to Marvel Rivals, but players expressed they’d feel too bad killing them.

On February 11, a player posted to the main subreddit for the title, highlighting their desire for Cosmo from Guardians of the Galaxy to be added. “NetEase, add Cosmo the Space Dog and my life will be yours!” they stated.

“I don’t see Cosmo recommended enough! The abilities would be great maybe a psychic healer/attack and they are just a good dog,” a player commented, as more supported the idea.

“Cosmo is my number one pick for this game aside from Nightcrawler,” a fan responded, as one more said, “Would immediately be a new main.”

Another added, “I’d love if Cosmo was our first flying support, sending hovering snacks to teammates and moving people around like IW’s push.”

Cosmo the Spacedog too paws-itively cute for Marvel Rivals

However, various players revealed that they would feel too bad killing the loveable dog character during their Marvel Rivals matches.

“I do think we need more guardians, I’d be sad to shoot the dog though. They’d have to replace all the dog sounds with telepathic sounds,” one said.

“Ok but having her die would be heartbreaking,” a second came, “I don’t wanna shoot Cosmo. They’re a good dog,” another commented.

With that in mind, others suggested other ways to add the character. “I’d be OK with cosmo being part of an ult or something. Please don’t make me repeatedly kill a retriever dog,” a player suggested.

“He should be a map NPC like Bats, I don’t wanna shoot him,” one more replied.

NetEase Games Jeff the Land Shark heals through his bubbles and healing splash.

Cosmo isn’t the only hero animal the community has developed a soft spot for – Jeff the Land Shark is already an adorable character that players have a hard time wiping out.

As one player noted, “Jeff already feels wrong, this would be worse,” while another fan added, “The world will not be able to survive the amount of cuteness overload that would occur if Cosmo and Jeff are on the same team.”

The player base has called for various new characters to be introduced in Marvel Rivals since it’s December launch, including an iconic comic book hero that one player declared they “never wanted a character more.”