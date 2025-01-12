Marvel Rivals players demand jump buff amid glaring level change issue

Level change sequences in Marvel Rivals occasionally lead to deadly traps, so players think all characters should receive a boost to their jump.

Maps in Marvel Rivals occasionally undergo environmental changes mid-match, altering the layout by moving around setpieces and the like.

The transition that takes place on the Hell’s Heaven Domination map counts among the most drastic. On one hand, it’s a neat way to further explore the old Hydra base. On the other hand, players can get trapped behind moving parts during the map shift.

One person’s footage of the worst-case scenario has players longing for better character movement features.

Marvel Rivals level changes have players calling for jump mechanics

A Reddit user shared footage of their Magneto getting stuck in a Hell’s Heaven level shift. As platforms start rolling along, the Magneto player finds themselves unable to jump over the chest-high setpiece.

The trouble really strikes when the walls start closing in, trapping the user without a way to escape.

In seconds, Magneto gets squished between the closing walls and dies, resulting in an animation bug reminiscent of Assassin’s Creed Unity’s horrifying no-face glitch.

Oddly enough, a closer look at the video’s 6-second mark shows a set of stairs the user could’ve climbed. Still, the clip highlights some glaring issues with basic navigation.

The OP blasts the level-changing feature but someone else argued, “The map changing isn’t the problem but the height of most ledges can’t be reached by regular jump… that’s annoying af ngl.”

Others agreed, lamenting the hero shooter’s lack of a proper clamber or vault mechanic. Said one person in the thread, “The game needs a clamber feature really bad. Or to lower stuff by like a foot.”

Said another Marvel Rivals fan, “I do feel like every character needs a jump boost. There are so many situations where I’ve just barely missed the ledge on an immobile character.”

It doesn’t help that someone like Magneto, who should be able to fly his way out of this type of situation, is stuck levitating just below the height he needs to get to.