Marvel Rivals players demand change to “creatively devoid” character ultimates

With over 30 unique heroes and villains, one of the best aspects of Marvel Rivals is its unique character designs. Each fighter brings a different fighting style and look – but players have had enough of their ultimates.

Whether you’re flying in the air and launching beams at players as Iron Man, attacking the nearest enemy with Wolverine‘s Vibranium claws, or turning invisible and healing players from afar with Sue Storm, it’s hard to deny how unique each character is in Marvel Rivals.

However, there’s one aspect that players have already had enough of, despite the fact we’re only in season one – the many similar ultimates.

Marvel Rivals has too many similar ults according to fans

From the moment the game entered beta and was then fully released, ultimates (or ults) have been a major point of contention.

The likes of Jeff the Land Sharks’ ult proved controversial after it was revealed he could pick up the whole team and throw them off the map, and even Sue Storm’s ult is already proving to be insanely powerful, turning teams invisible.

Dexerto / Netease

However, there’s one ultimate design that’s frustrating the community: “Can we stop with the: ‘nothing dies in that area for at least 8 secs’ Ults?”

Essentially, the community is tired of constantly seeing Strategist ults all being the same. Most have had enough of “area healing ults,” sharing that “we need other types of strategist ults, not just a ‘oh now I heal a lot and nothing dies’ button. Adam’s ult is great, Loki’s great. Mantis and Lunas and Invisible Woman are great, but let’s just stop there with the area healing Ults.”

As highlighted, a fair number of Strategists ultimates protect a team in an AoE. While it’s helpful to keep the team alive, fans are demanding a bit of variety, calling for changes to just healing.

One user posed the idea: “How about an ult that buffs the team and gives them life steal?” They went on to add: “An ult that resets cooldowns and reloads mags and gives jumping speed/movement speed?”

Fans are slamming the current designs as “boring” and “creatively devoid” so it’s clear the time has come for some never-before-seen ultimates for the game’s most popular characters.

Naturally, it’s worth noting that, while the ults do offer the same type of AoE healing, players like Sue Storm are able to go invisible, adding a unique twist on a well-worn style. So, with any luck, we’ll be seeing ultimates that buff, nerf, or just do more than heal in a wide area.