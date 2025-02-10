Marvel Rivals players convinced one Captain America skin is worst in the game

Marvel Rivals players can’t help but label one Captain America skin as the “worst” and they’re calling it all sorts of hilarious names.

Plenty of cosmetics have been released for Marvel Rivals since launch, with many of them getting showered with praises so far, such as the case with Blood Kariudo Psylocke as well as Malice Invisible Woman costumes – which have been dubbed “top tier” at one point.

Although devs continue to impress players with new skins, it’s clear that not all of them are getting the same reaction from the community.

Previously, Captain America’s Infinity War costume divided players, but now the Vanguard has become quite the hot topic yet again with a different skin

Marvel Rivals players slam “minion-looking” Captain America skin

Unlike Infinity War, which gives his appearance quite an overhaul, Captain A.I.M.erica looks similar to his default skin at first glance. The main difference is that the latter has him rocking a different color palette, consisting of bright yellow and various shades of blue.

Because of this, many players in a Reddit thread couldn’t help but point out that the cosmetic reminded them of a minion from Disney. “Worst skin? In my opinion, it has to be this minion that looks like Captain America,” one user wrote.

Many players have also echoed the same sentiment regarding this, and some of them didn’t even hesitate to make fun of it, mentioning all sorts of names like Captain Amerikea, Captain Watersports, and Captain Bananaca in the comments.

Another reason why many players weren’t a fan of this skin is because the overall color scheme often creates confusion, leading them to think it’s Wolverine instead of Captain America.

“My friend hates that skin. The first time I encountered it, I got quite confused and actually asked my friends, “Who is that?” quickly followed by, “Did Wolverine get a shield?” One of them wrote.

Meanwhile, one user said: “Bro I’ve seen three p*** caps my entire time playing. All three of them were horrible, and horribly toxic lol.”

“Captain Mustard is easily the worst skin in the game so far,” said a different user.

Some players did appreciate the skin, though, mainly due to how ‘memeable’ it is despite the negative sentiments.