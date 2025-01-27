Marvel Rivals players convinced Moon Knight’s ultimate is broken due to wild discovery

Marvel Rivals players are convinced that Moon Knight’s Hand of Khonshu ultimate is broken due to a wild discovery that hints it’s dealing double the intended damage.

There’s no worse feeling in Marvel Rivals than being instantly deleted before a teamfight even gets going. A quick shot from Black Widow or Hawkeye will usually do the trick, sending you back to the spawn room in short order.

Though if you’ve played your fair share of games, you’ll know there are a few ultimates that send chills down spines as well. Moon Knight’s is one such ultimate, with his casting voice line terrifying the enemy team as they all know what’s coming next.

If you’re caught in its area of effect, expect your health to vanish, if you’re not killed outright in the blink of an eye. However, it turns out, that might not actually be intentional. Thanks to a deep dive in the practice range, players are now convinced Moon Knight’s ultimate is broken and dealing double the damage.

netease / marvel Moon Knight’s ultimate has come under fire by the Marvel Rivals community.

Moon Knight’s ultimate is possibly broken in Marvel Rivals

When cast, the Hand of Konshu ultimate opens a portal across an eight-meter radius. Enemies caught within this zone will be attacked continuously by Khonsu’s talons as they break through the portal.

As per the in-game description, players are meant to take 75 damage per hit from a talon, with talons striking around the zone a total of 14 times over the course of a three-second duration. The tradeoff is meant to be that it takes 1.5 seconds from the cast time before it’s actually on the ground dealing damage, though many players would beg to differ.

Now, however, players are taking issue with this description. After diving into the practice range to test it once and for all, Reddit user ‘Sidewaysgts’ discovered Moon Knight’s ultimate is actually dealing double the damage, with each talon hitting for 150 damage per attack.

“Each talon is actually producing two AoE fields dealing separate instances of damage,” they explained, providing video evidence of the ultimate wreaking havoc on some poor bots.

“Either the description of Moon Knight’s ult is lacking vital information, or it is bugged and it’s doing double the cited damage.”

The very same day this discovery caught traction, another post on the Marvel Rivals subreddit was also blowing up, claiming Moon Knight’s ult “needs to be nerfed.”

Many argue the damage is simply too much, compounded by the fact its in-game description clearly isn’t accurate. Though that’s not all, as others are taking issue with the cast time.

“It is so incredibly annoying to hear “the moo-“ and then die immediately,” one player said. “I usually play as Groot and it kills me within seconds of full health. Hopefully that gets changed soon.”

To help resolve the issue, at least on the timing side, another player suggested Moon Knight’s ultimate voice line play “before the ult. That would be a difference-maker,” they argued.

As for the damage side of the equation, devs are yet to address the matter, so there’s no guarantee it isn’t working as intended at the time of writing, just with incorrect damage displayed in Moon Knight’s description.

Of course, if it does prove to be a bug, expect a fix in the next Marvel Rivals update as devs continue to iron out early kinks in the new free-to-play title.