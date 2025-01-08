Marvel Rivals players convinced Invisible Woman will enable classic Overwatch strat

Marvel Rivals’ upcoming Strategist, Invisible Woman, could be set to bring back this one infamous strat from Overwatch thanks to her powerful kit.

Marvel Rivals’ Season 1 isn’t even out yet, but based on what developers have announced already, it’s shaping up to be pretty massive thanks to the number of new additions players can expect. New Fantastic Four characters are confirmed to be joining the roster, one of them including Invisible Woman.

Invisible Woman will be a new Strategist with a kit that allows her to generate a shield and slow enemies while healing allies at the same time. She can also turn invisible and make allies undetectable, which is similar to Cloak and Dagger in a way.

While she’s not even out yet at the time of writing, seeing the official reveal trailer for her, players are already convinced she’ll bring a popular Overwatch strategy to Marvel RIvals.

Get ready to meet Overwatch’s Pirate Ship strat in Marvel Rivals

The discussion started when one user in a Reddit thread claimed her deployable shield made them laugh – claiming it’ll be best used personally. Others were quick to argue that this is relevant to the Pirate Ship comp.

“Get ready for beta Bastion strats with Punisher, though,” one user warned. The infamous “Pirate Ship” strat refers to a comp in Overwatch involving Bastion. The idea is to have him set up on the objective in Sentry mode while he gets protected with multiple shields.

The Punisher is the one hero that resembles Bastion, as he can set up his turret and shred enemies when uncontested. With Invisible Woman’s kit having a deployable shield, stealth, and CC altogether – he can be even more devastating and straight-up hard to kill with all the pocket.

One user mentioned a comp consisting of The Punisher, Invisible Woman, and Doctor Strange for extra shield, with the addition of Namor’s turrets on the objective to make it work.

Meanwhile, a different user added: “Peni could lay many mines on the cart as well. For if melee people show up.”

As another one said, all in all, The Punisher is going to be “eating good AF” in the upcoming season, as Invisible Woman’s kit seems like the “perfect pairing to pocket him.”