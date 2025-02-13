Marvel Rivals players convinced “horrible” Fantastic Love event will ruin matches

Marvel Rivals players have already slammed the upcoming Fantastic Love event despite it offering the chance to get a free bundle.

Marvel Rivals has often been praised when it comes to giving out rewards for free. From the Iron Man Armor 42 skin, Twitch Drops, and ranked rewards to event skins, the list goes on, allowing players to rock an alternate look without having to spend a penny.

Now that Valentine’s Day is near, devs have just announced players will be able to snatch a free Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman 60th Wedding Anniversary Bundle. However, there’s a catch to this.

Article continues after ad

Depending on your region or server, you will have to join Quick Match during a specific time period and have a featured streamer present in your lobby. So far, this announcement hasn’t been getting quite the positive reaction from players, as seen in a Reddit thread.

Marvel Rivals Quick Matches are about to be a “nightmare” according to players

For the uninitiated, this isn’t exactly the first time that devs have offered players free rewards by playing with or against certain people. The reason why players aren’t happy with the event is because a lot of people are already getting flashbacks to similar past events that used this method.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Back when Marvel Rivals was still in beta, for example, there was a similar event where you could get a exclusive Galactic Glories spray – but only if you had devs in your lobby, who would only play during a certain time of the day. Naturally, people had to rely on their luck to get it.

Not to mention, because of how this was implemented, there were a lot of leavers and AFK players who would rather give up as soon as they didn’t see any of the devs in the match.

Article continues after ad

Players are already convinced this will just happen all over again. “I can’t believe they are doing this again. It led to awful match quality,” one user wrote.

A different user said: “Dude these events are actually horrible, they’re unfun and ruin the quick matches, plus the time specific element makes it so I (and a lot of people) can’t even participate. If they want to make you get free skins, and include streamers, they surely can think of a better idea than whatever this is.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Welp, quick play is gonna be a nightmare lol,” one chimed in.

Though there’s no telling whether or not the rules will be tweaked, rest assured the skins will also be available in the shop for those who really want to get them.