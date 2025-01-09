Marvel Rivals players convinced Blade is coming soon after major leak

Blade is one of the characters that fans are desperate to see in Marvel Rivals, and following the Season 1 update, players are convinced they won’t have long to wait.

Marvel Rivals features a variety of different characters to choose from, whether it’s staples like Captain America or deeper cuts like Jeff the Land Shark. But with over 80 years of Marvel comics to draw from, fans have an endless list of heroes they’d love to see added to the shooter.

Close to the top of that list is Blade, the legendary vampire hunter who has featured in many iconic comic runs, as well as the Fox movies starring Wesley Snipes and 2022’s Marvel’s Midnight Suns. So, when it was announced that Marvel Rivals Season 1 would star Dracula as the villain, many were disappointed that Eric Brooks wouldn’t be joining him.

But all hope isn’t lost, as dataminer Miller Ross found an explanation as why to Blade isn’t playable during Season 1 and players are adamant that this means he’s coming soon. After streamers and influencers were given early access to Season 1, Ross found a gallery card and lore entry that revealed that Dracula has deliberately taken Blade out of commission as part of his plan.

“In the lead up to Marvel Rivals Eternal Night Falls, Dracula subdues the two greatest threats to his Empire of Eternal Night—Blade and Ratatoskr,” he said. “But the Fantastic Four won’t let New York fall to the undead without a fight, and they prove to be formidable foes in Blade’s absence.”

Marvel Rivals players think Blade is coming in Season 2

Not only does this explain why Blade isn’t around during Season 1, but players also believe that the devs are using this to set up the character’s release at the start of Season 2 after Dracula is defeated.

“Blade will 100% be coming in Season 2, the Fantastic Four will save him at the end of the season or something,” said one reply.

Another added: “I love that they basically give us a story reason for Blade’s absence in Season 1 so they can release him in Season 2 saying ‘the Fantastic Four freed him.'”

While this is the first in-game confirmation that Blade exists within the Marvel Rivals universe, it’s not the first indication that he’ll be added. The anti-hero appeared in a huge list of leaked characters before the game launched, alongside the likes of Mister Fantastic and Sue Storm who were later announced.

Nothing has been officially confirmed just yet, but if this theory does turn out to be true, we’ll likely get an announcement closer to the start of Season 2, which is expected in April 2025.